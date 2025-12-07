Ireland's Ellen Walshe reaches second final on last day of European Short Course Championships

IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE will swim in two finals on the last day of the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.

Walshe, who had already booked her place in the Women’s 200m Butterfly final, will also swim in the 400m Individual Medley after finishing second in her heat in a time of 4:34.60.

The Dubliner won a silver medal in the 200m Individual Medley final yesterday and also reached the 100m IM final this week.

Walshe’s 200m Butterfly final will take place at 6.50pm this evening before she gets back in the pool again for the 400m IM final at 7.34pm.

“I just tried to control it a little bit, obviously a 400 IM is never easy, I just wanted to get myself back into a comfortable middle lane for tonight,” said Walshe.

“I knew I had the 400 since I came into the meet, so I knew I was going to have to be ready on day six in the morning to perform, I think I did a decent job this morning to get myself in a decent place for tonight.”

Team Ireland also competed in the men’s 4x50m Medley Relay today. John Shortt, Eoin Corby, Jack Cassin, Evan Bailey finished the first of three heats in 1:35.03 to take fourth place, and 15th overall, but were unable to progress.

𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗



John Shortt caps off his week with ANOTHER Irish record 🔥



The National Centre (Limerick) swimmer clocked 23.78 in the backstroke leg of the medley relay, breaking the 2019 junior record of 23.84 held by Conor Ferguson 📉



What a week for… pic.twitter.com/qPdbFNokeG — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 7, 2025

Shortt broke the Irish junior 50m Backstroke record, clocking 23.78 for his twelfth Irish record of the week.

“I think it’s very, very positive,” Shortt said after the race.

“For me I think the 200 and 100 were two standouts, and probably the 50 wasn’t probably what I wanted. So, this morning was just a little bit better and obviously really nice standing with the boys the last day. So, yeah, now we head into Irish short course and build on what we did this week.”

Ireland have performed brilliantly at the championships this week. Daniel Wiffen (1500m Freestyle gold, 400m Freestyle bronze, 800m Freestyle bronze), Walshe (200m Individual Medley silver), Evan Bailey (200m Freestyle bronze) and John Shortt (200m Backstroke gold) have all medalled.

Mona McSharry was back in the medals yet again in Austin at the Toyota US Open!



She picked up silver and bronze, adding to her 50m breaststroke gold on Friday - making it a hat-trick of medals over the weekend!



🥈 | 100 Breast: 1:06.81

🥉 | 200 Breast: 2:24.91 pic.twitter.com/QmYlorp6nW — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Mona McSharry has won her third medal of the week at the US Open. After picking up gold in the 50m Breaststroke, and silver in the 100m Breaststroke, she has also won a bronze in the 200m Breaststroke, clocking 2:24.91 to reach the podium again.