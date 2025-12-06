ELLEN WALSHE AND Daniel Wiffen have added to Ireland’s impressive medal tally at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.
Walshe won a silver medal in the 200m Individual Medley final, while Wiffen bagged bronze in the 800m Freestyle for his third medal of the meet.
Walshe also progressed to the 200m Butterfly semi-finals on a busy evening.
The Dubliner was up first in finals action, registering a time of 2:04.78 in the 200m IM.
Dutch swimmer Marrit Steenbergen comfortably prevailed, marginally missing out on a world-record time as she finished in 2:01.83.
Walshe showed admirable resilience, having been in eighth position in the earlier stages of the race before a strong finish saw her take the runners-up spot. Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko claimed bronze in 2:05.32.
Walshe returned to the pool minutes later, finishing second in her 200m Butterfly semi-final in 2:05.60 to secure automatic qualification for tomorrow’s final.
In between, Wiffen secured another podium place in the 800m Freestyle final. The Armagh man clocked a time of 7:30.14, having also battled gamely to put himself in contention.
Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany won in 7:26.84, with Lucas Henveaux of Belgium edging Wiffen out in 7:28.03.
Elsewhere, Jack Cassin finished fifth in his 200m Butterfly semi-final in 1:53.62, but missed out on progression.
Wiffen (1500m Freestyle gold, 400m Freestyle bronze, 800m Freestyle bronze), Walshe (200m Individual Medley silver), Evan Bailey (200m Freestyle bronze) and John Shortt (200m Backstroke gold) have all medalled in Lublin this week.
Walshe wins silver and Wiffen bags bronze at European Short Course Championships
LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago
