IRFU pay tribute after passing of former Ireland international Barry McGann

THE IRFU HAVE paid tribute to former Ireland rugby international Barry McGann, who passed away on Saturday.

The Cork native, who played out-half won a total of 25 caps for Ireland between 1969 and 1976.

He played at club level for Cork Constitution and Lansdowne, while he led PBC to victory in the Munster Schools Senior Cup in 1966.

His sporting achievements also saw him play soccer for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland and feature for Ireland at underage level.

The IRFU would like to extend its condolences to the family and many friends of the late great Barry McGann who passed away on Saturday last. pic.twitter.com/xPyYsm0Xjq — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 10, 2025

“A popular character, his passing will be felt across Irish rugby by all those who knew him.”

His funeral mass will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday 11 November at Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, after which he will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery, Blacklion, Greystones.