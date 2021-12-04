Ireland suffer defeat in men's Sevens quarter-final while women's side defeat Great Britain

IRELAND LOST OUT to Australia in the quarter-final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai, while the women’s outfit recovered from their difficult start with a win over Great Britain.

The men’s team suffered a 24-12 defeat to Australia, with the victors grabbing the opening try through Ben Dowling after just two minutes.

Ireland struck back with two tries on the bounce from Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy to take the lead. But Australia would have the final say as Corey Toole and Henry Patterson both ran in tries to seal the victory.

Ireland went on to face Great Britain in a fifth-place semi-final which also ended in defeat. Terry Kennedy, Ed Kelly, and Mark Roche all popped up with tries for Ireland but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 19-24 loss.

They will now face the USA in a seventh place play-off later this afternoon [kick-off, 1.26pm].

𝗞𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘅 𝗞𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘆 🤝



Brothers Jack and Eddie Kelly linked up for this blistering score in Dubai ⚡️#Ireland7s | @TritonLake



pic.twitter.com/vTJ1SpnFaY — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the women bounced back from their defeats yesterday to record a 24-17 win over Great Britain, with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Claire Boles, Lucy Mulhall, Megan Burns all registering tries for Ireland.

That result sets them up nicely for their seventh place play-off against Canada today at 12.19pm.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss an insane week for Munster, Ulster’s impressive win over Leinster and ask can Connacht repeat their feat from earlier this year and win at the same ground?