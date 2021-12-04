Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland suffer defeat in men's Sevens quarter-final while women's side defeat Great Britain

The men’s team also lost their fifth place play-off and will face into the seventh place play-off later today.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 11:10 AM
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO

IRELAND LOST OUT to Australia in the quarter-final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai, while the women’s outfit recovered from their difficult start with a win over Great Britain.

The men’s team suffered a 24-12 defeat to Australia, with the victors grabbing the opening try through Ben Dowling after just two minutes.

Ireland struck back with two tries on the bounce from Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy to take the lead. But Australia would have the final say as Corey Toole and Henry Patterson both ran in tries to seal the victory.

Ireland went on to face Great Britain in a fifth-place semi-final which also ended in defeat. Terry Kennedy, Ed Kelly, and Mark Roche all popped up with tries for Ireland but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 19-24 loss.

They will now face the USA in a seventh place play-off later this afternoon [kick-off, 1.26pm].

Meanwhile, the women bounced back from their defeats yesterday to record a 24-17 win over Great Britain, with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Claire Boles, Lucy Mulhall, Megan Burns all registering tries for Ireland.

That result sets them up nicely for their seventh place play-off against Canada today at 12.19pm.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss an insane week for Munster, Ulster’s impressive win over Leinster and ask can Connacht repeat their feat from earlier this year and win at the same ground?

