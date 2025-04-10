The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland make three changes for Saturday's clash with England in Cork
IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has unveiled his squad for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations tie with England at Virgin Media Park, [KO: 4.45pm, RTÉ 2].
There are three changes from the bonus point win over Italy in Parma last time out as Emily Lane comes in at scrum-half, Dorothy Wall to the second row, and Brittany Hogan to the back row.
Regular captain Edel McMahon, and centre Enya Breen both miss out due to injury. Amee-Leigh Costigan will captain the Ireland team.
Ireland lost their opener to France 27-15 before enjoying victory over Italy.
England had defeated Italy 38-5 and Wales 67-12 in their two games to date, as they top the table with Ireland back in third.
Ireland
15. Stacey Flood
14. Anna McGann
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Eve Higgins
11. Amee-Leigh Costigan
10. Dannah O’Brien
9. Emily Lane
1. Niamh O’Dowd
2. Neve Jones
3. Linda Djougang
4. Fiona Tuite
5. Dorothy Wall
6. Brittany Hogan
7. Erin King
8. Aoife Wafer
Replacements:
16. Cliodhna Moloney
17. Siobhán McCarthy
18. Christy Haney
19. Ruth Campbell
20. Grace Moore
21. Aoibheann Reilly
22. Nicole Fowley
23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan
