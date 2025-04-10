Ireland make three changes for Saturday's clash with England in Cork

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has unveiled his squad for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations tie with England at Virgin Media Park, [KO: 4.45pm, RTÉ 2].

There are three changes from the bonus point win over Italy in Parma last time out as Emily Lane comes in at scrum-half, Dorothy Wall to the second row, and Brittany Hogan to the back row.

Regular captain Edel McMahon, and centre Enya Breen both miss out due to injury. Amee-Leigh Costigan will captain the Ireland team.

Advertisement

Ireland lost their opener to France 27-15 before enjoying victory over Italy.

England had defeated Italy 38-5 and Wales 67-12 in their two games to date, as they top the table with Ireland back in third.

Our team to face England in Cork! 🟢#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 10, 2025

Ireland

15. Stacey Flood

14. Anna McGann

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Eve Higgins

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Emily Lane

1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Neve Jones

3. Linda Djougang

4. Fiona Tuite

5. Dorothy Wall

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Erin King

8. Aoife Wafer

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney

17. Siobhán McCarthy

18. Christy Haney

19. Ruth Campbell

20. Grace Moore

21. Aoibheann Reilly

22. Nicole Fowley

23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan