Top of the world: Ireland secure number one ranking with victory in New Zealand

Ireland have only been the world’s top-ranked side once in the past.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 11:20 AM
49 minutes ago 5,231 Views 10 Comments
Johnny Sexton celebrates after captaining Ireland to their historic win on Saturday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND WILL OFFICIALLY become the world number one when World Rugby release their updated rankings on Monday.

Andy Farrell’s side will leapfrog France into top spot on the back of their historic 32-22 win over New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Ireland have only been the world’s top-ranked side once in the past — for two weeks in September 2019, ahead of that year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Saturday’s historic victory in Sky Stadium ensures that Ireland will have their highest-ever rating score since rankings began in 2003, breaking through the 90-point barrier for the first time.

France, who are not in action this weekend, will drop to second place in the new rankings irrespective of the results elsewhere in Saturday’s Tests.

