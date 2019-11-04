This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster flyer Sexton in men's squad as Ireland 7s sides head for Spain

The countdown to the men’s debut season in the World Series is gathering pace.

By Sean Farrell Monday 4 Nov 2019, 3:39 PM
49 minutes ago 1,551 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4878467
Sexton training with Ulster academy in Newforge.
Image: John Dickson
Sexton training with Ulster academy in Newforge.
Sexton training with Ulster academy in Newforge.
Image: John Dickson

AARON SEXTON REPRESENTS the fresher faces among a strong Ireland men’s Sevens squad ramping up their World Series preparations with a tournament in Elche this weekend.

Sexton, whose impressive body of sprinting work featured an Ireland schoolboys title in the 200m with a mark of 20.69 seconds, only hung up his spikes over the summer to join Ulster’s academy.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to put his athleticism to use and impress with Ireland’s debut season in the World Series just a month away. 

Another teenager, Cormac Izuchukwu, will hope to sustain the excellent form he showed during Ireland’s run to the final of the RugbyX tournament when he was Ireland’s top scorer with five tries.

Anthony Eddy’s men will face Portugal, the Viator 7s side and Scotland from 9.40am on Saturday with the knock-out rounds to follow on Sunday. Stan McDowell’s women’s side will face tough opposition in Spain, Poland, Belgium, France and also an Emerging France outfit.

Lucy Mulhall captains the side, whose World Series began in Glendale last month, with the prolific Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe among the experienced heads.

The IQ-recruited Grace Moore and Ulster’s Lucinda Kinghan hoping to break into the regular rotation.

Ireland squads for Elche 7s, 9 and 10 November

Men

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)
Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)
Harry McNulty (UCD)
John O’Donnell (Lansdowne)
Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Cormac Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne)
Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(capt)
Greg O’Shea (Shannon)
Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)
Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)
Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)
Peter Maher (Old Belvedere)
Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Women

Kathy Baker (Blackrock/Leinster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Leinster)
Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
Anna Doyle (Tullow/Leinster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Lucinda Kinghan (DCU/Ulster)
Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)
Grace Moore (IQ Rugby)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)(capt)
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie