This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster's Keenan returns to Ireland 7s squad for Olympic qualifier

Anthony Eddy has named his squad for this weekend’s tournament in Colomiers.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 12:14 PM
12 minutes ago 241 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4718596

HUGO KEENAN AND Foster Horan have returned from injury to be named in Ireland’s men’s sevens squad for this weekend’s crunch Olympic qualifying tournament in France.

Leinster back Keenan, who has been awarded a senior contract at the eastern province for the 2019/20 season, is included in Anthony Eddy’s 13-man squad for the trip to Colomiers.

Hugo Keenan and Gavin Thornbury Keenan won five Pro14 appearances last season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The overall winner of the tournament will earn a place at Tokyo 2020, while the teams finishing second and third will have a final opportunity to qualify for the Games via the World Rugby Repechage next year.

Billy Dardis will again captain Ireland as they go in pursuit of that coveted Olympic berth, with experienced players Ian Fitzpatrick, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty and Mark Roche, who have all been part of the IRFU sevens programme since 2015, included.

The return of Keenan, who made five Pro14 appearances for Leinster last season, and Horan is a boost, while Jack Kelly is retained in the panel after making his international sevens debut at the London leg of the World Series in May.

Prolific winger Jordan Conroy, Shane Daly, Adam Leavy, Greg O’Shea and Bryan Mollen make up the squad, with Ireland paired in Pool B alongside Spain, Russia and Ukraine. 

“The season so far has had a lot of positives for this group, with success in Hong Kong and additional learning opportunities in London and Paris on the World Series, but one of the key targets for this season is Olympic qualification,” Eddy said.

“There are some very strong sides competing in Colomiers at the weekend, but they are sides that we have come up against over the past numbers of seasons so the players are aware of what’s ahead of them and what needs to be done to achieve their goal of qualification.” 

Ireland squad:

  • Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)
  • Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)
  • Billy Dardis (Terenure College) (capt)
  • Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)
  • Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster)
  • Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)
  • Foster Horan (Lansdowne)
  • Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)
  • Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)
  • Harry McNulty (UCD)
  • Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)
  • Greg O’Shea (Shannon)
  • Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

Fixtures:

Saturday, 13 July:

  • Ireland v Ukraine, 12.44pm local time/11.44am Irish time
  • Ireland v Russia, 3.29pm local time/2.29m Irish time
  • Ireland v Spain, 6.36pm local time/5.36pm Irish time

Sunday, 14 July:

  • Play-offs and finals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie