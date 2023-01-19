Farrell's ruthless edge on display in Six Nations squad that sends clear message

OPERATING IN THE same stratosphere as the likes of Eddie Jones, Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus, Andy Farrell could not be described as the most colourful character on the Test circuit.

He’s not the type of explosive personality that will offer up the headlines or ‘verbal grenades’ which some of his contemporaries have a tendency to do.

Since being handed the keys to Joe Schmidt’s office at the backend of 2019, Farrell’s image has been quite the opposite. Ireland camps are, we are repeatedly told, an enjoyable place to be. Farrell is personable and well-liked by the players. They look forward to heading into camp, where the edges around a hard-working environment are softened by a focus on ensuring players are in a good headspace.

It’s an approach which has helped Farrell lift Ireland from the smouldering ashes of the 2019 World Cup to the top of the world rankings again, beating New Zealand (three times) and reigning world champions South Africa along the way.

Yet take a step back and the former rugby league star’s ruthless side has been on display the whole time. The decision to drop Joey Carbery from his 37-man Six Nations squad – announced earlier today – is just the latest example. It can be traced right back to his first camp as Ireland boss, a Christmas 2019 ‘stocktake’ in which Farrell invited 45 players to Abbotstown but omitted veteran fullback Rob Kearney.

Farrell has never shied away from bold calls and today’s squad announcement makes it clear that a number of players have ground to make up ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Carbery’s exclusion must have been a hammer blow to the player. When fit, the Munster 10 has been a regular in Ireland squads since his debut in 2016 and has long been seen as the established number two to Johnny Sexton.

His recent form with Munster hasn’t been outstanding – without being poor – but his omission had not been anticipated. With Carbery out, Sexton – who is expected to recover from a cheek bone injury in time for Ireland’s opening fixture away to Wales on 4 February – will be supported by Leinster teammate Ross Byrne and Munster’s Jack Crowley, with the pecking order no longer clearly defined.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Crowley is selected ahead of Carbery despite seeing much less gametime at 10. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Byrne has been in excellent form for Leinster since ending his 20-month Ireland hiatus by kicking a match-winning penalty against Australia in November. The 27-year-old has 14 Ireland caps to his name but his only two starts have come on tough days at Twickenham (2019 and 2020) where Ireland were dominated by the English pack.

Byrne will hope this spring brings with it another shot in green on a day where he has a better platform to showcase his talents – known for his game management, the out-half has worked hard on adding more variety to his attacking play.

Crowley enjoyed a good November but has made just one start at 10 for Munster since, with the province using him more often at centre. Crowley is still a raw talent but to see him make the squad ahead of Carbery – who has started six games at 10 in the same time – is a clear indication of how highly the Ireland coaches rate the 23-year-old.

Carbery’s exclusion looks particularly pointed given Farrell could easily have avoided putting the spotlight on him. Ireland have named a 37-man squad but are not restricted to that number – earlier this week France announced a 42-man selection and Scotland boss Gregor Townsend named a squad of 40.

He will have an opportunity to play his way back into contention for the later half of the tournament but this is a huge moment in the career of a player who has been carrying the tag of being Sexton’s successor for over seven years now. While he’s proved himself a reliable back-up option, the more creative side of his game has been less to the fore since a horror run of injuries.

Carbery’s last outing in green was an off-colour display against Fiji cut short by a HIA. The following week, Crowley started against the Wallabies before Byrne came on to close the game out. That momentum has now carried into the Six Nations.

It will be fascinating to see how Carbery responds to the blow as Munster prepare for games against Toulouse (Sunday) and Benetton (28 January).

His Munster teammate Gavin Coombes is much newer to the international picture but has experience in this area. Released from camp during November, the powerful backrower applied himself well back at Munster and has been rewarded with a deserved call-up. The door is never fully closed.

With the World Cup inching closer, there is also a strong message in the inclusion of Byrne and uncapped Leinster centre Jamie Osborne. Despite all the highs of 2022, this squad is a reminder there is still time to play your way into Farrell’s thinking.

Osborne, 21, has been outstanding for Leinster and can cover a variety of positions in the backline – a valuable trait which worked in Jimmy O’Brien’s favour in the November window.

Farrell often rewards form and has been quick to cap new faces during his reign but at the same time, he places a high value on experience. Keith Earls and Conor Murray have found themselves under increased pressure at Munster – with both dropped for last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Northampton – but get the call from Farrell.

With few opportunites to cap players between now and the World Cup, it will be fascinating to see how Farrell looks to use his squad over the course of the Six Nations. Jordan Larmour missed November with injury but has been at his electric best for Leinster and offers a unique running threat. With Robert Baloucounce nursing a hamstring injury, Jacob Stockdale also returns and like Larmour, will hope to win a first cap since July 2021.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jordan Larmour will hope to win his first cap since July 2021. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Stockdale is joined by Ulster teammates Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole as the struggling province’s representation from November falls from eight to five – with no place for Baloucoune, Mike Lowry, Kieran Treadwell or Nick Timoney.

Leinster dominate the squad with 20 players, while Munster have eight and Connacht four, and beyond the shake-up at out-half, there is a familiar look across the squad.

James Lowe has been included despite recently travelling home to New Zealand for personal reasons. It is not yet clear if he will be ready to face Wales, so there may be a slot available on the wing. With centre Robbie Henshaw injured, McCloskey could edge ahead of Connacht’s Bundee Aki, who is light on gametime.

Looking at the pack, loosehead Dave Kilcoyne is back in ahead of Jeremy Loughman while the highly-rated Joe McCarthy will be pushing for minutes in the second row.

A competitive backrow has a settled look to it but Coombes and Jack Conan will hope to challenge the established trio of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris – where Cian Prendergast and Ryan Baird provide further competition.

Farrell will have an opportunity to expand on his selection at Monday’s Six Nations launch in London but one scan of his squad tells you plenty about the message he is looking to send out: even with a World Cup fast approaching, don’t assume your place is guaranteed.

