Ireland set to bring inexperienced squad on mini-tour of South Africa

IRELAND ARE SET to bring a squad of fringe players and young prospects on a mini-tour of South Africa late next month.

As first reported by the Sunday Independent yesterday, it is expected that Ireland will bring a group of more than 30 players on the trip.

It’s understood that the squad will not include any of the frontline players who helped Ireland to beat the All Blacks in their Test series in New Zealand earlier this summer, but several of the players who featured in the midweek games against the Māori All Blacks will be involved again.

Ireland also intend to bring a crop of high-potential uncapped young players who have shone for the Ireland U20s over the past three or four seasons but have seen their opportunities in senior rugby limited by the level of competition for places within the provinces.

The Irish team will play three games against the Cheetahs, Pumas, and Griquas in the space of 10 to 12 days and it’s expected that the tour will run from late September until 10/11 October.

The tour is set to clash with several rounds of the URC, meaning the provinces will be without certain players in the early stages of the new campaign, but The42 understands that frontline Ireland international players are set to be available to feature for their provinces by the time the touring squad is in South Africa.

This mini-tour is a new venture on Ireland’s part, with head coach Andy Farrell understood to be keen to continue building depth towards next year’s World Cup and beyond.

Ireland’s relative lack of depth has been an issue at the two most recent World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Farrell and his coaches found great value in the midweek games in New Zealand and while the opposition in South Africa may not be of the same standard, the Irish coaching staff believe that having players in national team camp for a condensed period is hugely beneficial.

Ireland also seemingly feel that South African rugby has increasingly become a benchmark in the global game thanks to its athleticism, physicality, and set-piece might.

The Cheetahs were previously part of the Pro14 before being jettisoned to make way for the Bulls, Stormers, Lions, and Sharks, meaning they have been looking for more competition in recent seasons. They will play in the European Rugby Challenge Cup this season.

The Pumas and Griquas are two of the smallest unions in South African rugby but they contested this year’s final of the Currie Cup.

Farrell and co. feel that the three games against the Cheetahs, Pumas, and Griquas will test their inexperienced squad, but they are equally as keen to see how players cope in the demanding, high-intensity environment that is Ireland camp.

It’s believed that Farrell himself may not actually lead this tour to South Africa and could instead back his assistant coaches – Paul O’Connell, John Fogarty, Mike Catt, and Simon Easterby - to take on a little more responsibility as he attempts to develop that side of the Irish set-up too.

The timing of the tour means there may be some friction between Ireland and the provinces but it’s understood that the IRFU is keen to do everything in its power to ensure that this Irish squad is better prepared than ever for the World Cup.

With the provinces battling for Champions Cup qualification through the URC, as well as for the championship title itself, every game is important, although the possible availability of Ireland internationals would obviously soften any disruption.

Exact dates and kick-off times for Ireland’s tour are expected to be officially announced soon, while work is underway to ensure Irish fans will be able to watch the games via online streams.