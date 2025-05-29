Coleman and Szmodics miss Ireland's friendly double-header through injury

SEAMUS COLEMAN AND Sammie Szmodics have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s end-of-season friendly double-header against Senegal and Luxembourg through injury.

Everton veteran Coleman picked up a thigh injury in the Toffees’ last-ever game at Goodison Park, a 2-0 win over Southampton, while Szmodics is still recovering from the ankle surgery that has seen him sidelined since February.

Stoke City’s Andrew Moran has been called up by manager Heimir Hallgrímsson and will join the squad when they meet up for camp on Sunday.

Ireland host Senegal in the Aviva Stadium next Friday, 6 June, before travelling to face Luxembourg on Tuesday 10 June.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Josh Honohan (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Jason Knight (Bristol City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), John Joe Patrick Finn (Stade De Reims), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion)

Forwards: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir), Ryan Manning (Southampton)