New York City defender Kevin O'Toole gets shock call-up to 25-man Ireland squad

NEW YORK CITY FC’s Kevin O’Toole has been handed a surprise call-up to the 25-man Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.

The 26-year-old left-back from New Jersey, who is eligible through his Dublin-born grandfather, recently received international clearance to represent the Boys in Green.

O’Toole has a further family connection to Irish domestic football, with his sister, Jillian, currently playing for Treaty United in the Women’s Premier Division.

Ryan Manning’s suspension for the Portugal contest was likely a factor in Heimir Hallgrímsson seeking to bolster his left-back options.

Advertisement

Despite his recent injury at Roma, Evan Ferguson is named in the squad alongside Troy Parrott and Adam Idah.

That leaves no room for Celtic striker Johnny Kenny, who netted against Rangers last weekend.

Bristol City’s Mark Sykes and Los Angeles FC loanee Andrew Moran return to provide competition to a midfield sector which will be without the suspended Jayson Molumby against Portugal.

The squad could yet be Hallgrímsson’s last as Ireland manager depending on the results of World Cup qualifiers at home to Portugal, on Thursday, November 13, and away to Hungary, on Sunday, November 16.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Portugal/Hungary

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton)*, Kevin O’Toole (New York City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)*, Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Andrew Moran (LAFC).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City FC), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir).

*Suspended for the first match against Portugal.