Coleman and Idah included in Irish squad against France, Parrott misses out

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS been passed fit to be included in Ireland’s matchday squad for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France in Dublin.

Coleman’s training this week was restricted because of a thigh strain, but he came through yesterday’s session and has been named in the 23-man matchday squad submitted to Uefa ahead of the game.

Callum O’Dowda misses out with a groin strain, with Robbie Brady – called up to the squad on Saturday – also excluded from the squad. It means the left wing-back berth for tonight will be contested by Matt Doherty and James McClean.

Also missing out on the squad are Will Keane and Troy Parrott, the latter not even making the bench having started five of Ireland’s six competitive games last year. Adam Idah nudges in ahead of Parrott and Keane, passed fit having initially been ruled out by his club manager with a foot injury.

There are no big-name absentees from the French squad, with L’Equipe reporting that there will be one change from the starting XI that hammered the Netherlands 4-0 on Friday: record top scorer Olivier Giroud coming into the team in place of Kingsley Coman.

Republic of Ireland Squad vs France

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic)