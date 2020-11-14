BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 14 November 2020
Kenny calls up Knight from U21s with defensive cover en route as Egan and Arter are ruled out

Jack Byrne, Josh Cullen and Ryan Manning have already joined up with Kenny’s squad while Ciaran Clark and Darragh Lenihan are expected to follow.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 11:23 AM
12 minutes ago 255 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5266627
Jason Knight in action for the Ireland U21s.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jason Knight in action for the Ireland U21s.
Jason Knight in action for the Ireland U21s.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DERBY COUNTY MIDFIELDER Jason Knight has been called up to Stephen Kenny’s senior Republic of Ireland squad from the U21s after confirmation that Harry Arter will miss out on Sunday’s trip to Wales and Wednesday’s home encounter with Bulgaria in the Uefa Nations League.

Central defender John Egan will also miss the rest of the international window following a head injury suffered during Ireland’s 3-0 defeat to England in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday, with Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark and Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan both expected to link up with Kenny’s squad later on Saturday to bolster his defensive options.

As had previously been indicated, Jack Byrne, Josh Cullen and Ryan Manning have already joined up with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Wales in Cardiff (5pm, Sky Sports Football).

Jim Crawford’s U21s squad are also in action tomorrow, hosting Iceland in a European qualifier (12:30pm, eir Sport 1). As well as losing Knight ahead of that fixture, Crawford will also have to make do without Luca Connell who has been ruled out through injury.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s Jamie Lennon has been drafted into the 21s squad following the loss of both midfielders.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

