Nine uncapped players named in Ireland squad for Women's Six Nations

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has named his 36-player squad for the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Erin King captains the group which includes nine uncapped players as Ireland prepare to get their campaign underway against World Cup champions England on Saturday, 11 April at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Kick-off 2.45pm).

Forwards Beth Buttimer, Jemima Adams Verling, Eilís Cahill, Aoibheann McGrath and Sophie Barrett are all among the uncapped players, along with backs Alana McInerney, Caitriona Finn, Niamh Gallagher, and Robyn O’Connor, most of whom have recently impressed in the Celtic Challenge.

After facing England, Ireland will then host Italy at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18 (Kick-off 5.40pm), in what will be the first Women’s Six Nations match in Galway.

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Bemand’s charges then travel to France in Round 3 on Saturday, April 25 (Kick-off 9.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time), before concluding the Guinness Women’s Six Nations with back-to-back home games at in Belfast and Dublin.

Wales will visit the Affidea Stadium in Round 4 on Saturday, May 9 (Kick-off 6.30pm), before Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium on the final weekend on Sunday, May 17 (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the first-ever standalone women’s match at the Aviva Stadium.

Our squad for the Guinness Women's Six Nations. pic.twitter.com/Pq0wOwrP7C — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2026

“We’re really excited to announce our squad for the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations,” Bemand said after the squad announcement. “Following on from last year’s Rugby World Cup, we’ve got a strong core of experienced players who have been central to the journey we have been on as a squad, alongside some emerging talent that have come through the pathways and underage system.

“We had a positive three-day camp in January to lay the foundations for what’s ahead and the group – both players and staff – are excited to come back together now to narrow the focus on the challenges ahead. We have a number of exciting opportunities in front of us and there is a real sense of belief, purpose and determination within the group to continue the hard work and progress our game further over the weeks and months ahead.”

Ireland Squad – 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations:

Forwards (21)

Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) *

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster) *

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *

Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(captain)

Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)*

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)

Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Aoife Wafer (Harlequins)

Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs)

Backs (15):

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby) *

Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) *

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster).

* denotes uncapped