Denise O'Sullivan remains a doubt for Ireland's Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden

DENISE O’SULLIVAN REMAINS in a fitness race ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.30pm, RTÉ 2].

The Cork centurion is a doubt after a knee injury she sustained in club action with North Carolina Courage on 12 May, but head coach Eileen Gleeson would not rule her out at this morning’s pre-match press conference.

Ireland’s other world-class player, Katie McCabe, should be good to go after her post-season trip to Australia with Arsenal.

Advertisement

“Katie is back in, obviously she came in a bit later as we’d said, yes she’s in good form, she’s been sleeping, resting, she trained yesterday,” Gleesn told The 42.

“Denise has been in with us from the start but she’s been on a modified programme so she’s a little bit separate from the group at times so we’re still working towards having them on the field. But yeah Katie has come back, she’s fine, she enjoyed her 90 minutes out there in Melbourne. They’re great for the group, looking positive.”

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Asked whether O’Sullivan would be fit to play tomorrow, or if it was more with a view to Tuesday’s return tie in Stockholm, Gleeson added:

“We’ll have to keep assessing and modifying to make sure she can potentially be available then.

“There’ll be late calls. We always knew she was gonna be on a modified training programme. We’re aware, we knew we would be [waiting], we knew there was an injury before she came in. We’re in the same position we were before we came into the camp with Denise.”

The FAI say almost 30,000 tickets have been sold ahead for tomorrow’s game.

More to follow.