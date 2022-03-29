Ireland beat Sweden to boost Euros qualification hopes

Sweden U21s 0

Ireland U21s 2

A STRONG defensive showing was key as Ireland boosted their European Championship qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Sweden at the Borås Arena today.

Ross Tierney’s well-taken finish in the 12th minute and Tyreik Wright’s late second was enough to win it, as the Boys in Green beat the Swedes for a second successive game.

The hosts had plenty of possession and territory but lacked the creativity to break their opponents down, whereas Ireland were clinical on the rare opportunities they had to attack.

Sweden went into this game as group leaders, four points ahead of Ireland, albeit Jim Crawford’s side have a game in hand.

The hosts were also looking to avenge a defeat in the reverse fixture at Tallaght Stadium last November when Ollie O’Neill scored with the last kick of the game to hand Ireland a much-needed 1-0 win.

As they did in the home encounter, Ireland started with a back five, with Mark McGuinness, Jake O’Brien and Oisin McEntee the centre-backs, while Lee O’Connor and Joel Bagan were at wing-back on the right and left side respectively.

Meanwhile, Mipo Odubeko, the Doncaster forward on loan from West Ham, was handed a first start up front, with Tierney and O’Neill either side of him.

In the 11th minute, Sweden went close. Jesper Tolinsson found Amin Sarr with a ball over the top and the striker evaded the attentions of McEntee, but Brian Maher got down well to make the save.

Moments later though, Ireland were ahead. Gavin Kilkenny’s cross was only half-cleared and Tierney was on hand to blast home a well-executed first-time effort.

It was the Motherwell youngster’s second goal in seven appearances for Ireland U21s.

Sweden continued to probe thereafter, dominating possession and controlling the play. The Irish backline were defending well, however, with the likes of McEntee and McGuinness putting in some good blocks and keeping the clear-cut chances to a minimum.

The hosts did open up the defence just before the half-hour mark. Sarr slipped through Armin Gigović, but Maher came off his line promptly to tighten the angle and make a good save.

Ireland were content to sit back and play on the counter-attack for much of the opening 45, with Sweden struggling to break down a compact defence, despite the hosts enjoying the majority of the ball.

Consequently, as the half-time whistle sounded, the visitors seemed relatively comfortable, with the Swedes looking less of a threat as the half progressed.

Sweden continued to attack in numbers after the break but were continually frustrated by a dogged Irish defence, though the visitors were increasingly pinned back into their own half.

Jens Gustafsson’s men made a number of changes as they searched for an equaliser, but they continued to be frustrated by a stubborn Irish backline as the game entered its dying stages.

There was a nervy moment amid shouts for a penalty with 10 minutes to go, as Isak Jansson went down under a challenge from Bagan. The referee waved play on, though replays suggested the Cardiff youngster had reason to be relieved.

Yet it was a rare scare, as Ireland otherwise saw the game out convincingly and wrapped up the match in the 88th minute thanks to Wright’s goal.

Fellow substitute Joshua Kayode headed on a Maher goal kick, and the Cork-born winger — currently on loan at Colchester from Aston Villa — burst through on goal, seeing his initial effort saved before slotting home the rebound to ensured a hard-earned three points.

Meanwhile, elsewhere today, Italy’s 1-0 win over Bosnia means they are the new group leaders, while Crawford’s side move up to third.

Qualification remains in Ireland’s hands, as they prepare to face Bosnia (home), Montenegro (home) and Italy (away) in the final three games, which all take place in June.

Either top spot or second place, which would see them through to the play-offs, looks an increasing possibility ahead of the climactic encounters.

Sweden: 1. Samuel Brolin 2. Emil Holm 3. Aiham Ousou 14. Jesper Tolinsson 5. Eric Kahl 8. Armin Gigović (Jansson 67) 10. Hampus Finndel 6. Bilal Hussein (Gustavsson 50) 9. Amin Sarr 7. Patrik Wålemark 11 Paulos Abraham (Ondrejka 67)

Subs: 12. Oliver Dovin 13. Anton Eriksson 14. Noah Eile 15. Daniel Svensson 16. Carl Gustavsson 17. Jacob Ondrejka 18. Isak Jansson 19. Rami Al Hajj 20. Roony Bardghji

Ireland: 1. Brian Maher 2. Lee O’Connor 3. Joel Bagan 4. Mark McGuiness 13. Jake O’Brien 5 Oisin McEntee 6. Conor Coventry 7. Gavin Kilkenny 14. Ollie O’Neill (Wright 64) 17. Ross Tierney 11. Mipo Odubeko (Kayode 70).

Subs: 16. Luke McNicholas 8. Dawson Devoy 9. Joshua Kayode 10. Killian Phillips 12. Colm Whelan 15. Andy Lyons 18. Tyreik Wright 19. Darragh Burns 20. Joe Redmond