Switzerland end Ireland's World Cup dream

Ireland U17s 1

Switzerland U17s 3

SWITZERLAND BEAT Ireland 3-1 at the U17 World Cup today to end Colin O’Brien’s side’s World Cup dream.

Second-half goals from Sandro Wyss, Adrien Lluke and Mladen Mijajlovic ensured the victory, while Vinnie Leonard’s late goal proved to be a consolation.

The first half was tight, with both sides struggling to create chances.

Ireland largely sat back and played on the counter, but did go close sporadically.

Grady McDonnell shot narrowly wide from distance, Michael Noonan fired over from a tight angle, and Ramón Martos saw his effort deflected narrowly off target.

Switzerland had the better possession and territory but failed to test Irish goalkeeper Alex Noonan in the opening 45.

Luigi Pisino’s side improved in the early stages of the second half.

Wyss got away from Ade Solanke before the attacker’s low finish came back off the post.

But the pressure told in the 57th minute.

Llukes’s finish took a slight deflection off Ryan Butler and found the net, having been set up by Jill Stiel, after the midfielder won a 50:50 challenge with Arsenal-bound starlet Victor Ozhianvuna.

Ireland struggled to offer much in attack after going behind, and instead the Swiss doubled their advantage through Wyss.

The substitute capitalised after Solanke failed to clear the ball, producing a fine finish from the edge of the area.

Jaden Umeh was one of Ireland’s livelier players and went on a driving run before seeing his low shot saved by Noah Brogli.

Kian McMahon-Brown then brilliantly cleared off the line from Giacomo Koloto, after the striker was played through on goal by Llukes.

Leonard gave Ireland a lifeline with eight minutes of normal time to go.

The Dundalk defender scored from close range after a Rory Finneran corner prompted a goalmouth scramble, after his initial header had been saved.

But Switzerland finished the game as a contest in the dying stages.

Stiel found Mijajlovic, and the attacking midfielder’s shot took a wicked deflection off Butler and went into the net.

That goal ensured Switzerland would go on to play Portugal in the quarter-finals on Friday.

