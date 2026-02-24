More Stories
Ireland captain Gaby Lewis and allrounder Orla Prendergast. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cricket

Ireland to face hosts England and holders New Zealand at Women's T20 World Cup

Lloyd Tennant’s side learn group schedule for this summer’s tournament.
2.43pm, 24 Feb 2026

IRELAND WILL FACE England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this summer, having been placed in the same pool as the hosts. 

Holders New Zealand, Scotland, West Indies and Sri Lanka are the other teams joining them in Group B of the tournament, which gets underway on Friday, 12 June.

Lloyd Tennant’s Ireland will open their campaign against the Scots at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday, 13 June, before playing England at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton the following Tuesday.

They return to the same venue to face holders New Zealand on Friday, 19 June, before rounding out the group stages against Sri Lanka (23 June) and West Indies (27 June) at Bristol City Ground.

Ireland booked their ticket to the tournament after beating Thailand at the qualifiers in Nepal in late January and early February. This will be their fifth T20 World Cup, having previously featured in 2023, 2018, 2016 and 2014.

“The last few months have been huge for us, with everything building towards securing our place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this year,” said Irish captain Gaby Lewis.

“To be back on the world stage, and so close to home, really is a dream come true. This will be a landmark moment for women’s cricket in Ireland.

“We can’t wait to see friends, family and supporters making the trip over. We want to make them proud – and hopefully inspire young players back home to believe that they can reach a World Cup themselves one day.”

Ireland’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures

Saturday 13 June: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, 10.30am

Tuesday 16 June: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl, 6.30pm

Friday 19 June: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl, 6.30pm

Tuesday 23 June: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground, 2.30pm

Saturday 27 June: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground, 2.30pm.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands.

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie