Ireland to face hosts England and holders New Zealand at Women's T20 World Cup

IRELAND WILL FACE England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this summer, having been placed in the same pool as the hosts.

Holders New Zealand, Scotland, West Indies and Sri Lanka are the other teams joining them in Group B of the tournament, which gets underway on Friday, 12 June.

Lloyd Tennant’s Ireland will open their campaign against the Scots at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday, 13 June, before playing England at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton the following Tuesday.

They return to the same venue to face holders New Zealand on Friday, 19 June, before rounding out the group stages against Sri Lanka (23 June) and West Indies (27 June) at Bristol City Ground.

Ireland booked their ticket to the tournament after beating Thailand at the qualifiers in Nepal in late January and early February. This will be their fifth T20 World Cup, having previously featured in 2023, 2018, 2016 and 2014.

“The last few months have been huge for us, with everything building towards securing our place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this year,” said Irish captain Gaby Lewis.

“To be back on the world stage, and so close to home, really is a dream come true. This will be a landmark moment for women’s cricket in Ireland.

Advertisement

“We can’t wait to see friends, family and supporters making the trip over. We want to make them proud – and hopefully inspire young players back home to believe that they can reach a World Cup themselves one day.”

Ireland’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures

Saturday 13 June: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, 10.30am

Tuesday 16 June: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl, 6.30pm

Friday 19 June: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl, 6.30pm

Tuesday 23 June: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground, 2.30pm

Saturday 27 June: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground, 2.30pm.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands.

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland.