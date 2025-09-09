Advertisement
More Stories
Chiedozie Ogbene starts Tuesday evening's qualifier against Armenia. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Ogbene and Taylor start as Ireland target crucial three points on the road in Armenia

Kick-off in Yerevan is at 5pm.
3.47pm, 9 Sep 2025
5

IRELAND MANAGER HEIMIR Hallgrimsson has made two changes to his Republic of Ireland starting XI for this evening’s crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier in Armenia [5pm, RTÉ 2].

Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor, both of whom were introduced as second-half substitutes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hungary, start in place of Matt Doherty and the injured Sammie Szmodics.

Ireland XI (v Armenia): Caoimhin Kelleher, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Ryan Manning, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Jack Taylor, Finn Azaz, Evan Ferguson.

Substitutes: Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers, Jimmy Dunne, Liam Scales, Bosun Lawal, Killian Phillips, Matt Doherty, Josh Honohan, Mikey Johnston, Kasey McAteer, Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny.

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie