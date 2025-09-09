The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ogbene and Taylor start as Ireland target crucial three points on the road in Armenia
IRELAND MANAGER HEIMIR Hallgrimsson has made two changes to his Republic of Ireland starting XI for this evening’s crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier in Armenia [5pm, RTÉ 2].
Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor, both of whom were introduced as second-half substitutes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hungary, start in place of Matt Doherty and the injured Sammie Szmodics.
Ireland XI (v Armenia): Caoimhin Kelleher, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Ryan Manning, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Jack Taylor, Finn Azaz, Evan Ferguson.
Substitutes: Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers, Jimmy Dunne, Liam Scales, Bosun Lawal, Killian Phillips, Matt Doherty, Josh Honohan, Mikey Johnston, Kasey McAteer, Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland Soccer Soccer Team news