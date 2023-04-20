Injury blow rules Wall out of Ireland's date with Grand Slam-chasing England

IRELAND BACK ROW Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of Saturday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash with England by injury [2.15pm, RTÉ2].

Wall — whose 18 caps make her one of the most experienced players in the current Ireland set-up at the age of just 22 — is replaced in the back row by Brittany Hogan.

Of Saturday’s starting XV at Musgrave Park, only team captain Nichola Fryday (32), Linda Djougang (27), and Lauren Delany (20) have more senior caps than Wall.

The change is one of three made by head coach Greg McWilliams from the side beaten by Italy in Parma last weekend.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe starts at scrum-half in place of Ailsa Hughes, while Vicky Irwin comes into midfield with Anna McGann dropping to the bench.

England arrive in Cork this weekend primed to take one step closer to a fifth straight Championship ahead of what is expected to be a final-day title showdown against France on 29 April.

“We are under no illusions of the size of the task ahead of us with a world class England team coming to Cork, but this is a test we will embrace and relish,” McWilliams said.

Ireland team (v England):

15. Lauren Delany

14. Aoife Doyle

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Vicky Irwin

11. Natasja Behan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Nichola Fryday (capt)

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Grace Moore

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Kathryn Buggy

19. Hannah O’Connor

20. Jo Brown

21. Nicole Cronin

22. Anna McGann

23. Méabh Deely