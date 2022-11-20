Membership : Access or Sign Up
Stephen Kenny makes five changes as Ireland bid to end 2022 on a high against Malta

Caoimhín Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu in goal, while captain Seamus Coleman is reinstated as James McClean also closes in on 100th cap.

54 minutes ago 2,031 Views 0 Comments
James McClean will earn his 95th cap.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made five changes to his starting XI from Thursday night’s 2-1 defeat to Norway as the Republic of Ireland bit to end 2022 with a win away to Malta.

Caoimhín Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu in goal while captain Seamus Coleman is reinstated to the defence along with James McClean, as the Derry native closes in on his 100th cap with a 95th appearance this evening (kick off 7pm).

Kenny has opted for some continuity in the midfield by sticking with Josh Cullen and Alan Browne, the latter scoring a fine goal to equalise in Dublin earlier this week.

However, Jayson Molumby drops out to give way for Jamie McGrath, who returns to favour for the Ireland boss having lost his place in the squad altogether earlier this year.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been given a chance to shine leading the line, with Michael Obafemi having to make do with a place on the bench after a lacklustre performance against Norway.

Callum Robinson will partner the Rotherham United forward in attack.

