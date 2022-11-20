Stephen Kenny makes five changes as Ireland bid to end 2022 on a high against Malta

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made five changes to his starting XI from Thursday night’s 2-1 defeat to Norway as the Republic of Ireland bit to end 2022 with a win away to Malta.

Caoimhín Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu in goal while captain Seamus Coleman is reinstated to the defence along with James McClean, as the Derry native closes in on his 100th cap with a 95th appearance this evening (kick off 7pm).

Kenny has opted for some continuity in the midfield by sticking with Josh Cullen and Alan Browne, the latter scoring a fine goal to equalise in Dublin earlier this week.

STARTING XI | Malta v Republic of Ireland



Five changes to the side as Ogbene leads the line with McGrath, McClean and Kelleher come in as Seamus Coleman captains the side ©️



KO 7pm (8pm local time) for our final match of 2022 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/cMz3DDudQX — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 20, 2022

However, Jayson Molumby drops out to give way for Jamie McGrath, who returns to favour for the Ireland boss having lost his place in the squad altogether earlier this year.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been given a chance to shine leading the line, with Michael Obafemi having to make do with a place on the bench after a lacklustre performance against Norway.

Callum Robinson will partner the Rotherham United forward in attack.