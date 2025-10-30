Sheehan captains Ireland as McCloskey and Baird start

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named Stuart McCloskey and Ryan Baird in his starting XV to face New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday [8.10pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

Dan Sheehan will captain the team, with Farrell deciding to bring Caelan Doris back from injury off the bench. Jack Crowley has won the race to start at number 10.

22-year-old Leinster loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy is set for his Ireland debut from the bench.

Ulster man McCloskey partners Garry Ringrose in the Irish midfield, with Bundee Aki providing cover from the bench as Robbie Henshaw misses out on the matchday 23.

Crowley teams up with Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks following his strong start to the season with Munster, as Sam Prendergast and Craig Casey fill the replacement halfback slots.

With Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen missing due to injury, Farrell has opted for a back three of fullback Jamie Osborne, left wing James Lowe, and right wing Tommy O’Brien, who will win just his third cap for Ireland. Leinster man O’Brien scored four tries in his first two appearances for Ireland in July against Georgia and Portugal.

Sheehan captains the side as part of a familiar front row with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, while James Ryan teams up with Tadhg Beirne in the second row. With Joe McCarthy sidelined by injury, Iain Henderson provides lock cover from the bench.

26-year-old Baird gets one of the biggest starts of his career at blindside flanker, with openside Josh van der Flier and number eight Jack Conan completing the back row.

This will be Conan’s first game since the third Lions Test at the start of August, while replacement back row Doris will make his first appearance of any kind since injuring his shoulder back in May.

Loosehead prop McCarthy is primed for his Ireland debut off the bench after making a powerful start to the season with Leinster, meaning he jumps past provincial team-mate Jack Boyle to provide back-up to Porter.

Finlay Bealham has held off the challenge of Thomas Clarkson to be named as the back-up tighthead, while hooker Rónan Kelleher is also among the replacements.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne

14.⁠ ⁠Tommy O’Brien

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose

12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey

11.⁠ ⁠James Lowe

10.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley

9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park

1.⁠ ⁠Andrew Porter

2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan (captain)

3.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Furlong

4.⁠ ⁠James Ryan

5.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne

6.⁠ ⁠Ryan Baird

7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠Paddy McCarthy

18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham

19.⁠ ⁠Iain Henderson

20.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris

21.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey

22.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast

23.⁠ ⁠Bundee Aki

Referee: Pierre Brousset [FFR].