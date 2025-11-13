5 changes for Ireland team to face Portugal

LIAM SCALES, TROY Parrott and Jack Taylor have all been given the nod for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal tonight.

Scales is expected to start at left wing-back in the absence of the suspended Ryan Manning in a team that sees five changes in total from the last qualifier with Armenia.

Advertisement

Ipswich Town’s Taylor comes into the team, with Jayson Molumby suspended.

And with Evan Ferguson injured, Troy Parrott has been preferred to Adam Idah in attack.

More to follow

Ireland starting XI to face Portugal: Kelleher; Collins, O’Brien, O’Shea, Coleman, Scales; Cullen, Taylor; Ogbene, Azaz; Parrott.