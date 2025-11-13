The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
5 changes for Ireland team to face Portugal
LIAM SCALES, TROY Parrott and Jack Taylor have all been given the nod for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal tonight.
Scales is expected to start at left wing-back in the absence of the suspended Ryan Manning in a team that sees five changes in total from the last qualifier with Armenia.
Ipswich Town’s Taylor comes into the team, with Jayson Molumby suspended.
And with Evan Ferguson injured, Troy Parrott has been preferred to Adam Idah in attack.
More to follow
Ireland starting XI to face Portugal: Kelleher; Collins, O’Brien, O’Shea, Coleman, Scales; Cullen, Taylor; Ogbene, Azaz; Parrott.
