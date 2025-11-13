More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeReady to go

5 changes for Ireland team to face Portugal

Liam Scales, Troy Parrott and Jack Taylor are among the individuals to come into the starting XI.
6.31pm, 13 Nov 2025

LIAM SCALES, TROY Parrott and Jack Taylor have all been given the nod for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal tonight.

Scales is expected to start at left wing-back in the absence of the suspended Ryan Manning in a team that sees five changes in total from the last qualifier with Armenia.

Ipswich Town’s Taylor comes into the team, with Jayson Molumby suspended.

And with Evan Ferguson injured, Troy Parrott has been preferred to Adam Idah in attack.

More to follow

Ireland starting XI to face Portugal: Kelleher; Collins, O’Brien, O’Shea, Coleman, Scales; Cullen, Taylor; Ogbene, Azaz; Parrott.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie