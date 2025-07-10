Bolton and Kendellen to debut against Portugal as Crowley starts at 10

SHAYNE BOLTON AND Alex Kendellen will both win their first Test caps this weekend after being named in the Ireland starting team for Saturday’s meeting with Portugal at Lisbon’s Estádio Nacional do Jamor [KO 7pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

Connacht’s Hugh Gavin is the third uncapped player in the matchday 23, with the Connacht centre in line to debut off the bench.

Bolton starts on the left wing with Tommy O’Brien continuing on the right wing and Jimmy O’Brien retained at fullback.

Jamie Osborne and Stuart McCloskey continue their centre partnership from last weekend’s win in Georgia.

Craig Casey also gets the nod again, captaining the side at scrum-half, but Jack Crowley comes in at out-half as Sam Prendergast is left out of the 23.

The all-Leinster front row of Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson is unchanged, and in the second row, Munster’s Tom Ahern makes his first start having debuted as a replacement in Tbilisi. Ahern is joined by Connacht’s Darragh Murray, who starts for the second week running.

Kendellen comes into the back row alongside Ryan Baird and Cian Prendergast, who had been due to feature against Georgia only to drop out through illness.

On the Ireland bench, Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart and Michael Milne cover the front row, with Cormac Izuchukwu and Max Deegan the other replacement forwards.

Connacht’s Ben Murphy and Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley join Gavin as the three backline replacements.

“I have been really pleased with the attitude of the players over the last number of weeks,” O’Connell said.

“The dedication and diligence of the squad in testing conditions over in Tbilisi demonstrated the players’ willingness to embrace challenges and hopefully that bodes well again this weekend.

“This Saturday presents another opportunity to go out and try to play our game. Portugal are another impressive emerging side who look to play an exciting brand of rugby and we know that we’re in for another battle hopefully in front of another big crowd of travelling supporters.

“To our three new debutants – Shayne, Alex and Hugh – congratulations on their selection. The team will try to deliver a positive performance for them and their families.”

IRELAND:

15: Jimmy O’Brien (9 caps)

14: Tommy O’Brien (1)

13: Jamie Osborne (8)

12: Stuart McCloskey (20)

11: Shayne Bolton*

10: Jack Crowley (25)

9: Craig Casey (19) – capt

1: Jack Boyle (3)

2: Gus McCarthy (5)

3: Thomas Clarkson (7)

4: Tom Ahern (1)

5: Darragh Murray (1)

6: Ryan Baird (28)

7: Alex Kendellen*

8: Cian Prendergast (4)

Replacements:

16: Tom Stewart (3)

17: Michael Milne (1)

18: Tom O’Toole (16)

19: Cormac Izuchukwu (2)

20: Max Deegan (3)

21: Ben Murphy (1)

22: Ciaran Frawley (8)

23: Hugh Gavin*

*denotes uncapped