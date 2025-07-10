Advertisement
More Stories
Jamie Osborne. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeOn the plane

Jamie Osborne called up to Lions squad

The Leinster man will become the 17th Ireland player on tour.
12.52pm, 10 Jul 2025

JAMIE OSBORNE HAS been called up to join the British and Irish Lions squad in Australia.

Earlier today, the Leinster player had been named to start at centre in the Ireland team due to play Portugal on Saturday.

However Andy Farrell has now selected Osborne to join his squad in Australia, following injury to Blair Kinghorn.

Kinghorn injured his knee in yesterday’s win against the Brumbies. A Lions squad update said the Scotland international received positive news following a scan, with the medical team to manage his training over the coming days.

However Farrell has decided to call in additional cover, with 23-year-old Osborne to become the 17th Ireland player on tour.

Osborne has been capped eight times at Test level, and covers a number of positions across the backline, playing at fullback, on the wing and at centre this season. 

With Osborne leaving the Ireland camp, Connacht’s Hugh Gavin will start at 13 and win his first Test cap against Portugal, while Munster’s Calvin Nash is added to the bench.

 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie