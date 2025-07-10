Jamie Osborne called up to Lions squad

JAMIE OSBORNE HAS been called up to join the British and Irish Lions squad in Australia.

Earlier today, the Leinster player had been named to start at centre in the Ireland team due to play Portugal on Saturday.

However Andy Farrell has now selected Osborne to join his squad in Australia, following injury to Blair Kinghorn.

Kinghorn injured his knee in yesterday’s win against the Brumbies. A Lions squad update said the Scotland international received positive news following a scan, with the medical team to manage his training over the coming days.

However Farrell has decided to call in additional cover, with 23-year-old Osborne to become the 17th Ireland player on tour.

Osborne has been capped eight times at Test level, and covers a number of positions across the backline, playing at fullback, on the wing and at centre this season.

With Osborne leaving the Ireland camp, Connacht’s Hugh Gavin will start at 13 and win his first Test cap against Portugal, while Munster’s Calvin Nash is added to the bench.