Sexton, Ringrose, and Furlong start for Ireland against Scotland

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has brought captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, and Tadhg Furlong into his starting XV for Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

All three players are back from injury to start for Ireland as Farrell makes five personnel changes to his team, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw return on the bench.

Sexton sat out the win over Italy two weekends ago due to a groin injury and Ringrose was badly missed after being ruled out of that game with a calf injury.

Sexton will partner Conor Murray in the halfbacks, with the Munster man preferred to the returning Gibson-Park.

Tighthead prop Furlong is set for his first appearance of this Six Nations having recovered from a calf issue that has kept him sidelined since early December.

James Lowe, who picked up a calf issue against Italy, is also fit to start and he continues in an unchanged back three with Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen.

Ringrose will win his 50th Ireland cap as he partners Bundee Aki in midfield, with the latter moving from number 13 to 12 as Stuart McCloskey misses out on the matchday 23 after starting all three games so far.

Dan Sheehan comes into the starting XV at hooker, with Rónan Kelleher swapping onto the bench, while Andrew Porter continues at loosehead prop and Furlong starts at tighthead.

There’s an unchanged second row of James Ryan and Iain Henderson, while Peter O’Mahony is restored to the starting back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who reverts to number eight after playing at six against Italy.

The Irish bench includes the explosive Ryan Baird again and sees Cian Healy return from injury in place of Dave Kilcoyne.

The fit-again Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne provide the halfback cover. Having recovered from wrist surgery, Henshaw is set for his first appearance since November in the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].