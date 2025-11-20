Van der Flier and Ringrose among four changes in Ireland team to face Boks

ANDY FARRELL HAS made four number changes to his Ireland team for the final November series fixture against South Africa on Saturday [KO 5.40pm, RTÉ 2].

Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter and Josh van der Flier all return to the starting team after last weekend’s 46-19 defeat of Australia.

Sam Prendergast starts at out-half for second week running after his strong outing against the Wallabies, where Jack Crowley came off the bench to make a positive impact.

Crowley had started the opening November games against New Zealand and Chicago, meaning the pair will have started two games each across the window.

Mack Hansen continues at fullback, with James Lowe and Tommy O’Brien named on the wings.

Aki and Ringrose form a new centre partnership. Aki was a first-half injury replacement for Stuart McCloskey last Saturday, while Ringrose sat out the games against Japan and Australia with a hamstring injury. McCloskey had started alongside Robbie Henshaw, who is not in this weekend’s 23, against Australia.

Prendergast continues at 10, joining Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the Ireland front row, Porter comes back into the side to start alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, while James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne continue in the second row.

Van der Flier returns to the back row after recovering from a hamstring injury, as Caelan Doris shifts back to number eight and Ryan Baird keeps his place at blindside flanker.

Rónan Kelleher, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast and Jack Conan are the forward replacements, with Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Tom Farrell covering the backline.

South Africa named their team earlier today.

South Africa's team to face Ireland.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has brought 23-year-old Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu back at out-half. Right wing Kurt-Lee Arendse misses out due to concussion, so Canan Moodie shifts from outside centre to the wing.

Ireland:

15. Mack Hansen (Connacht) – 29 caps

14. Tommy O’Brien (Leinster) – 5

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) – 68

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) – 67

11. James Lowe (Leinster) – 42

10. Sam Prendergast (Leinster) – 12

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) – 45

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) – 78

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) – 34

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) – 81

4. James Ryan (Leinster) – 75

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) – 64

6. Ryan Baird (Leinster) – 32

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) – 74

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) – 54 (capt)

Replacements: