Erasmus brings back Sacha and big guns for Ireland clash

SOUTH AFRICA HEAD coach Rassie Erasmus has brought 23-year-old sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu back at out-half for Saturday’s clash with Ireland in Dublin [KO 5.40pm, RTÉ/TNT].
Erasmus has recalled most of his big guns after rotating his team for last weekend’s win over Italy.
Right wing Kurt-Lee Arendse misses out due to concussion, with Canan Moodie moving from outside centre to the number 14 shirt, while the Springboks say that Franco Mostert was not considered for selection due to his disciplinary hearing after a red card against Italy. Mostert’s red card was rescinded, but he won’t feature against Ireland.
World Rugby player of the year nominee Malcolm Marx returns at hooker, while Boan Venter and Thomas du Tout join him in the front row. The Springboks’ second row is made up of the highly experienced Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortjé.
Pieter-Steph du Toit, another South African nominee for this year’s World Rugby player of the year award, returns to the back row along with captain Siya Kolisi and number eight Jasper Wiese.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu teams up with Cobus Reinach in the halfbacks, with that duo having steered the Boks to victory over France in Paris two weeks ago, while the centre combination of ex-Munster man Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are also reunited.
The South African back three of Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse has a proven blend of pace, power, aggression, and intelligence.
Erasmus’ bench includes Leinster lock RG Snyman, who is set for his 50th Test cap.
André Esterhuizen will once again cover the midfield and the back row from the South African bench.
South Africa (v Ireland):
15. Damian Willemse
14. Canan Moodie
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Cheslin Kolbe
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
9. Cobus Reinach
1. Boan Venter
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Johan Grobbelaar
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Wilco Louw
19. RG Snyman
20. Kwagga Smith
21. André Esterhuizen
22. Grant Williams
23. Manie Libbok
Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].
