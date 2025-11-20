Erasmus brings back Sacha and big guns for Ireland clash

SOUTH AFRICA HEAD coach Rassie Erasmus has brought 23-year-old sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu back at out-half for Saturday’s clash with Ireland in Dublin [KO 5.40pm, RTÉ/TNT].

Erasmus has recalled most of his big guns after rotating his team for last weekend’s win over Italy.

Right wing Kurt-Lee Arendse misses out due to concussion, with Canan Moodie moving from outside centre to the number 14 shirt, while the Springboks say that Franco Mostert was not considered for selection due to his disciplinary hearing after a red card against Italy. Mostert’s red card was rescinded, but he won’t feature against Ireland.

World Rugby player of the year nominee Malcolm Marx returns at hooker, while Boan Venter and Thomas du Tout join him in the front row. The Springboks’ second row is made up of the highly experienced Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortjé.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, another South African nominee for this year’s World Rugby player of the year award, returns to the back row along with captain Siya Kolisi and number eight Jasper Wiese.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu teams up with Cobus Reinach in the halfbacks, with that duo having steered the Boks to victory over France in Paris two weeks ago, while the centre combination of ex-Munster man Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are also reunited.

Advertisement

The South African back three of Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse has a proven blend of pace, power, aggression, and intelligence.

Erasmus’ bench includes Leinster lock RG Snyman, who is set for his 50th Test cap.

André Esterhuizen will once again cover the midfield and the back row from the South African bench.

South Africa (v Ireland):

15. Damian Willemse

14. Canan Moodie

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Boan Venter

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Johan Grobbelaar

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Wilco Louw

19. RG Snyman

20. Kwagga Smith

21. André Esterhuizen

22. Grant Williams

23. Manie Libbok

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].