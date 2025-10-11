Seamus Coleman returns to Irish starting team against Portugal

SEAMUS COLEMAN RETURNS to the Irish starting line-up to face Portugal in tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Lisbon.

Having been omitted from last month’s squad, Coleman returns to win his 74th Irish cap on what is his 37th birthday. Nathan Collins, however, retains the captain’s armband.

Collins starts along with Dara O’Shea and Jake O’Brien, meaning Ireland may reprise the tactic seen away to England in which Collins doubles up as a defensive midfielder. Ryan Manning starts at left-back.

Jayson Molumby, also absent from last month’s squad, is recalled in midfield to partner Josh Cullen. Festy Ebosele and Chiedozie Ogbene provide pace for Ireland on either flank, as Evan Ferguson leads the line, seeking to become the first Irish player in history to score in four-straight competitive matches.

Troy Parrott is fit enough for a place on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly leads the line for Portugal, ahead of a stacked attack featuring Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, and Bruno Fernandes. Vitinha and Ruben Neves are in midfield for Portugal, with Ruben Dias partnered by Goncalo Inacio at centre-back. Diogo Dalot is at right-back, with Nuno Mendes of PSG at left-back. Diogo Costa is in goal.

Kick off in Lisbon is at 7.45pm.