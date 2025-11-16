The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Hallgrimsson makes just one change for Ireland's must-win clash in Hungary
HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS made one change to his Irish team for today’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest.
Jayson Molumby comes into midfield to replace Jack Taylor, with Hallgrimsson otherwise sticking with the same group as shocked Portugal 2-0 on Thursday.
Molumby missed that game through suspension.
Nathan Collins therefore captains Ireland at the heart of a back five featuring Jake O’Brien and Dara O’Shea, along with Liam Scales and Seamus Coleman, who goes again at the age of 37.
Josh Cullen partners Molumby in midfield, with Troy Parrott leading the line. Chiedozie Ogbene and Finn Azaz offer support.
Kevin O’Toole and Andrew Moran have been excluded from the matchday squad, following Ryan Manning and Molumby’s returns from suspension.
As expected, Domink Szoboszlai captains Hungary, who have made two changes from the 1-0 win in Armenia on Thursday.
Ireland must win to qualify for the World Cup play-offs. A draw or defeat will consign them to third and allow Hungary progress instead.
The game is live on RTÉ and kick-off is 2pm Irish time.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Hungary Republic Of Ireland Selection