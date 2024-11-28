IRELAND ARE in pot three for the World Cup qualifiers, it has been confirmed.
It was widely expected the Boys in Green would be third seeds following an underwhelming Nations League campaign in which they lost twice to England and Greece and defeated Finland.
The national side have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2016 and were also third seeds in their most recent qualification campaign for the Euros when they were paired with France, Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.
The draw will be held on 13 December and live-streamed on Fifa.com and Fifa+.
Advertisement
You can read more info on the draw procedures here.
Meanwhile, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team have moved up three places to 60th in the latest Fifa rankings after the most recent international window saw them beat Finland and lose to England.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland to be third seeds in World Cup qualifiers
IRELAND ARE in pot three for the World Cup qualifiers, it has been confirmed.
It was widely expected the Boys in Green would be third seeds following an underwhelming Nations League campaign in which they lost twice to England and Greece and defeated Finland.
The national side have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2016 and were also third seeds in their most recent qualification campaign for the Euros when they were paired with France, Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.
The draw will be held on 13 December and live-streamed on Fifa.com and Fifa+.
You can read more info on the draw procedures here.
Meanwhile, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team have moved up three places to 60th in the latest Fifa rankings after the most recent international window saw them beat Finland and lose to England.
You can view the rankings in full here.
UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 seedings (ordered by FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking)
Pot 1: France, Spain, England, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria
Pot 2: Ukraine, Sweden, Türkiye, Wales, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Romania, Greece, Slovakia, Czechia and Norway
Pot 3: Scotland, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, North Macedonia, Georgia, Finland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Israel
Pot 4: Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Belarus, Kosovo, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia and Lithuania
Pot 5: Moldova, Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein and San Marino
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
World Cup Heimir Hallgrímsson looking ahead Soccer Ireland Republic third seeds