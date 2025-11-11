Ireland to face Canada in World Cup knockout stages

IRELAND WILL face Canada in the round of 32 of the U17 World Cup.

Colin O’Brien’s side confirmed top spot in their group earlier today amid a 0-0 draw against Paraguay.

That result, coupled with opening wins against Panama and Uzbekistan, meant Ireland qualified as the ninth-best first-place team out of 12, setting up a clash with the Canadians, who were the 12th-best runner-up.

Canada were second in a group where every team finished on four points.

They beat Uganda 2-1 and drew 0-0 with France before losing 2-1 to Chile earlier today.

Canada’s squad includes Belfast-born Milo Beimers, currently on the books at Glentoran, although he is unlikely to see game time against Ireland, having been an unused sub in all three matches so far.

Should the Boys in Green beat Mike Vitulano’s side, they will face either Switzerland or Egypt in the round of 16.

And if they extend their winning run further, they will meet one of Argentina, Mexico, Portugal or Belgium in the quarters.

The exact details of the Canada game have yet to be confirmed, but all round of 32 fixtures are set to take place in Al Rayyan on 14 or 15 November, before the round of 16 games on 18 November at the same venue.