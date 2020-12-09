Ireland U17s and U19s discover Euro qualifier opponents

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U17 and U19 squads discovered their opponents for their respective 2021/22 Uefa European championship qualification campaigns.

Tom Mohan’s U19 side are in Group 6 alongside Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro, following the draw which took place in Nyon earlier today.

The U17s will face Poland, North Macedonia and Andorra in Group 5.

The Irish U19 and U17 sides were top seeds for the draw as they are ranked among Uefa’s top 10 teams, with the teams in 9th and 10th place respectively.

The FAI will now work with Uefa and the national associations of Ireland’s opponents to confirm fixture dates and venues. The details will be announced at a later date.

Speaking after the draw, Ireland U19 head coach Tom Mohan, said:

“There’s no easy games in international football. Bulgaria and Bosnia-Herzegovina have been very good at this level and Montenegro are a competitive and difficult opponent at this level too.

“We hope we’ll all be in better place by the time the games come around with regards to Covid-19 but all we can do is focus on ourselves and our game.

“It’s a difficult time for underage international football, everyone is in the same boat, but it’s important we have our Underage National Leagues up and running to best prepare us.”

Ireland U17 head coach Colin O’Brien added:

“It’s great to see the draw and it gives us games to aim for in 2021 and we now have an opportunity to plan for our opponents.

“The 2005 age group played Poland twice last year in Galway and will be U17s by the time we play these qualifiers. I managed against Andorra last year and North Macedonia is a new challenge for us but we look forward to the challenge of the group.”

Republic of Ireland U19 2021/22 European Championship qualifiers.

Group 6

Republic of Ireland

Bulgaria

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Montenegro

Republic of Ireland U17 2021/22 European Championship qualifiers:

Group 5

Republic of Ireland

Poland

North Macedonia

Andorra