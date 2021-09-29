Here's the Ireland U17 squad for next month's Euro qualifiers in Cork

Ireland U17s ahead of the game against Mexico last month.

Ireland U17s ahead of the game against Mexico last month.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 manager Colin O’Brian has named his 20-man squad for the upcoming Uefa European Championship Qualifiers next month.

Ireland face Andorra (7 October), North Macedonia (10 October) and Poland (13 October) in the first round of qualification.

Inter Milan striker Kevin Zefi is included, in addition to Villareal forward Caden McLoughlin and Celtic midfielder Rocco Vata.

All games will be at the home of Cork City, Turner’s Cross, tickets priced at €5 for adults and €1 for children, students and OAPs.

Around 1,000 fans watched Ireland U17s beat a strong Mexico side 2-1 last month and boss O’Brien called on Ireland fans to come out in numbers to support his team.

“The players were speaking after the win over Mexico about just how much the crowd encouraged them and got behind them and I think that shows just how vital the supporters can be during a game,” said O’Brien.

“They (the players) really felt that fan-to-player connection and having a crowd at Turner’s Cross was huge for us.

“These are three big games that set-up our season and I’m sure the Irish fans will be there to get behind this young and exciting Ireland team.”

“Having the National League run through the summer gave us a great opportunity to look at a lot of the players and that has helped us in our selection process,” he continued.

“There’s a very good dynamic within the team which I believe transfers onto the pitch. The players get on so well together and you see that on the pitch.

“I feel there are some really good players in this group with high potential and it is exciting to have them together for these upcoming games.”

Republic of Ireland Men’s U17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Fintan Doherty (Derry City), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Luke Browne (Shelbourne), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Ruadhan Kane (Klub Kildare), Daniel Kelly (Sligo Rovers), Luke O’Brien (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Midfielders: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Gavin Hodgkin (Shelbourne), Darius Lipsivc (St. Patrick’s Athletic), James McManus (Bohemians), Rocco Vata (Celtic)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Forwards: Trent Kone Doherty (Derry City), Liam Murray (Cork City), Caden McLoughlin (Villareal), Alex Nolan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Mark O’Mahony (Cork City), Franco Umeh (Cork City), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan)

Uefa U17 European Championship Qualifying Round - Group 5

Thursday, October 7 | Republic of Ireland MU17 v Andorra MU17, Turner’s Cross, KO 7pm

Sunday, October 10 | Republic of Ireland MU17 v North Macedonia MU17, Turner’s Cross, KO 7pm

Wednesday, October 13 | Republic of Ireland MU17 v Poland MU17, Turner’s Cross, 1pm

Tickets Information for Republic of Ireland MU17 Qualifiers

Andora MU17 https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/u17-republic-of-ireland-v-andorra-tickets-179910125027

North Macedona MU17 https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/u17-republic-of-ireland-v-north-macedonia-tickets-180179350287

Poland MU17 https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/u17-republic-of-ireland-v-north-macedonia-tickets-180179350287

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!