Tuesday 29 March 2022
Ireland U17s' Euros dream comes to an end after Tallaght defeat to Iceland

Another battling display, but the end of the road for James Scott’s side.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 3:47 PM
30 minutes ago 595 Views 0 Comments
Recent Ireland senior debutante Abbie Larkin captained the side, scoring their only goal today (file pic).
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17s dream of reaching the Uefa Women’s U17 European Championships came to a disappointing end at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon.

James Scott’s side lost 4-1 to Iceland. Having previously drawn 1-1 with Slovakia and lost 2-1 to Finland, the Girls In Green needed to win their final game and hope that Slovakia overcame Finland. But neither of the results came through, with the Finns 4-0 winners at the UCD Bowl to ensure they topped Group A and prevailed to the finals tournament.

Captain Abbie Larkin — a recent senior debutante under Vera Pauw — opened the scoring in the fourth minute, capitalising on Ireland’s bright start. The Shelbourne youngster was first to pounce after Icelandic goalkeeper Fanney Inga Birkisdóttir fumbled Michaela Lawrence’s free-kick.

The visitors hit back in the 12th minute, when Eryún Embla fired home from outside the box, getting on the end of a cleared corner. Ireland created a couple of chances thereafter, with Lia O’Leary of Shels among the bright sparks, but it was Iceland who took the lead right before half time through Emelía Óskarsdóttir.

As Iceland tried to frustrate, Ireland looked to create, and came close to levelling matters once again as they dug deep.

But a late brace from Hrafnhildur Ása Halldórsdóttir sealed the victory.

Republic of Ireland: Lawless (Keenan 58); Russell, Thompson, Mackin (Fleming 45), O’Hanlon; O’Mahony, Kelly, Lawrence (Ralph 45); McCarn (Atkinson 58), Larkin (C), O’Leary (Loughrey 58).

Iceland: Birkisdóttir (c), Margrétardóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, Hjartardóttir, Helgadóttir; Kristinsdóttir, Gudmundsdóttir, Halldórsdóttir; Óskarsdóttir, Tryggvadóttir, Tryggvadóttir.

Referee: Zulema Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spain).

Results

  • Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia
  • Republic of Ireland 1-2 Finland
  • Republic of Ireland 1-4 Iceland

