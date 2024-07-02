Faloon names team for Ireland's second World U20 Championship tie

HEAD COACH WILLIE Faloon has named his Ireland team for Thursday’s second World Rugby U20 Championship Pool B clash, against Georgia, in Stellenbosch (KO 1pm Irish time, live on RugbyPass TV).

Ireland opened their campaign with a win over Italy in Cape Town on Saturday and will bid to make it two from two when they meet Georgia at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Ben O’Connor and Davy Colbert are joined in the back three by Ruben Moloney, who is in line for his Ireland U20s debut, while Sam Berman continues at outside centre and Hugh Gavin starts at inside centre. Sean Naughton starts at out-half, with Oliver Coffey at nine.

The Ireland Men's U20s Match Day Squad to face Georgia in Stellenbosch! 🟢#FutureIsGreen — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2024

In the pack, Jacob Boyd, Stephen Smyth and Andrew Sparrow start in the front row, with James McKillop coming into the second row to partner Evan O’Connell. The back row of Sean Edogbo, Max Flynn and Luke Murphy remains unchanged.

Hooker Mikey Yarr is in line for his debut off the bench, as he joins Emmet Calvey, Patreece Bell, Alan Spicer and Brian Gleeson as the forward replacements, with Tadhg Brophy, Jack Murphy and Finn Treacy completing Ireland’s matchday 23.

Ireland

15. Ben O’Connor (Munster)

14. Davy Colbert (Leinster)

13. Sam Berman (Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Connacht)

11. Ruben Moloney (Leinster)

10. Sean Naughton (Connacht)

9. Oliver Coffey (Leinster)

1. Jacob Boyd (Ulster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Leinster)

3. Andrew Sparrow (Leinster)

4. James McKillop (Ulster)

5. Evan O’Connell (Munster, capt)

6. Sean Edogbo (Munster)

7. Max Flynn (Connacht)

8. Luke Murphy (Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (Leinster)

17. Emmet Calvey (Munster)

18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

19. Alan Spicer (Leinster)

20. Brian Gleeson (Munster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Leinster)

22. Jack Murphy (Leinster)

23. Finn Treacy (Connacht).