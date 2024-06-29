Hat-trick for Berman as Ireland make winning start at World Rugby U20 Championship

Ireland U20 55

Italy U20 15

Jon Cardinelli reports from the Cape Town Stadium

CENTRE SAM BERMAN scored three tries in Ireland’s 55-15 bonus-point win against Italy in Cape Town on Saturday.

France began their World Rugby U20 Championship title defence in the best possible

fashion when they scored seven tries in a 49-12 win against Spain in the first game staged

at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the following fixture, Ireland made a similar statement of intent after dotting down eight times in a rousing attacking performance. Italy responded to an early Irish try with one of their own. Flyhalf Martino Pucciariello slotted a conversion and a penalty to steer his team into a five-point lead.

Ireland struck back almost immediately, as a slick interchange culminated in a powerful

finish by No 8 Luke Murphy. With the Ireland forwards starting to assert their dominance, captain Evan O’Connell turned down a kickable penalty in favour of an attacking lineout on the Italy tryline.

Ireland lost possession at the ensuing set piece, but made amends via a turnover that

resulted in a try for the skipper. Flyhalf Jack Murphy slotted a difficult conversion to extend his team’s lead to nine points. Ireland continued to boss the gainline battle, and continued to convert possession into territory and points.

A lineout deep in the Italy 22 culminated in a try for Berman, after the centre cut back to

beat the defence. After 27 minutes, the four-try bonus point was in the bag. Berman dotted down again in the 37th minute, and ensured that Ireland went to the break

with a commanding lead.

Ireland flanker Sean Edogbo was shown a yellow card for a high tackle in the 42nd minute, and Italy kicked the ensuing penalty to touch. Flanker Luca Bellucci crashed over the line to give his team hope of a comeback.

But Ireland regained control thereafter, with yet another strong lineout platform and yet

another powerful midfield carry resulting in a try. On this occasion Berman smashed

through the defence to score under the posts and complete a fine hat-trick.

Loosehead prop Jacob Boyd was sent to the sin bin late in the game, but Ireland managed to survive the period of sanction without conceding any points.

Ireland will face Georgia in Stellenbosch next Thursday, before tackling Australia in a

potential Pool B decider in Athlone on 9 July.

Ireland U20 scorers:

Tries: Danny Sheahan, Luke Murphy, Evan O’Connell, Sam Berman (3), Finn Treacy,

Sean Naughton

Conversions: Jack Murphy [3 from 5], Naughton [3 from 3]

Penalty: Naughton [1 from 1]

Italy U20 scorers:

Tries: Lorenzo Elettri, Luca Bellucci

Conversions: Martino Pucciariello [1 from 2]

Penalties: Martino Pucciariello [1 from 1]

IRELAND U20

Ben O’Connor, Davy Colbert, Finn Treacy, Sam Berman, Hugo McLaughlin, Jack Murphy, Oliver Coffey; Jacob Boyd, Danny Sheahan, Patreece Bell, Alan Spicer, Evan O’Connell (captain), Sean Edogbo, Max Flynn, Luke Murphy.

Replacements: Stephen Smyth, Emmet Calvey, Andrew Sparrow, James McKillop, Bryn

Ward, Jake O’Riordan, Sean Naughton, Hugh Gavin.

ITALY U20

Mirko Belloni, Marco Scalabrin, Federico Zanandrea, Nicola Bozzo, Lorenzo

Elettri, Martino Pucciariello, Mattia Jimenez; Sergio Pelliccioli, Nicholas Gasperini, Davide Ascari, Mattia Midena, Giacomo Milano, Cesare Zucconi, Luca Bellucci, Jacopo Botturi (captain).

Replacements: Valerio Siciliano, Francesco Gentile, Federico Pisani, Tommaso Redondi,

Nelson Casartelli, Lorenzo Casilio, Simone Brisighella, Patrick de Villiers.

