Curtis on target as Ireland U21s claim impressive qualifier win in Turkey

SAM CURTIS’ WELL-TAKEN late goal saw the Ireland U21s claim an impressive 1-0 win away to Turkey in their Uefa European U21 qualifier in Istanbul.

After a slow start in difficult, hot conditions, Ireland were utterly dominant at the Esenler Stadium, managing the game well before Curtis struck the decisive goal in the 85th minute.

The home side had the best of the early play in Istanbul, with Uğur Yildiz a lively presence.

First, Yildiz cut inside to force Josh Keeley into a good early save before the same player fired just over the bar with an ambitious long-range effort.

The Ireland team line up before kick-off. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s best opportunities came through setpieces, but twice in quick succession they failed to find any return from corners.

There was a worrying stoppage when Sinclair Armstrong went down after a heavy bang, but the Bristol City striker was able to continue.

The visitors looked increasingly comfortable as the half progressed, and saw a strong penalty claim turned down shortly before the half-time break, with Turkey feeling they also could have been awarded a penalty moments earlier.

The second half saw Ireland make a bright start, with captain Joe Hodge growing increasingly influential.

Half-time: Turkey U21 0-0 Republic of Ireland U21

Ireland registered their first shot on target when Armstrong made a powerful break down the left, but his low shot was easily dealt with by goalkeeper Emre Bilgin.

Jim Crawford’s men continued to enjoy plenty of the ball without creating many clear chances on goal.

Armstrong had another effort on target after doing well to create some space, but his shot from outside the box was straight at Bilgin.

Ireland continued to build pressure and thought they had finally found the breakthrough heading into the final 10 minutes.

Excellent work from Sean Roughan saw the Lincoln player charge down the left, before cutting the ball across to Hodge, who couldn’t make a clean connection and saw his shot saved. The loose ball fell to Roughan, who found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Turkey almost delivered a killer blow at the other end with a rare sight at goal, Mustafa Hekimoglu working hard to get his shot off only to see it blocked by James Abankwah.

Then Ireland broke the deadlock. Once again Hodge was instrumental, carrying the ball forward before sliding a smart pass into the path of Sam Curtis, who cooly slotted the ball into the net.

Ireland had to endure some nervy moments as Turkey searched for an equaliser, hitting the post in the dying minutes, but Crawford’s men held on for a fully-deserved victory.

The win lifts Ireland to second in their group, two points behind leaders Italy with a game in hand.

Ireland host Latvia in Tallaght on Tuesday.