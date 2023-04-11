Pauw not planning leap of faith - 'We don't give away the second game for a chance to develop'

CITYPARK MAY BE the shiniest new stadium in Major League Soccer but it still has a classic playlist.

As Ireland arrived for a Monday evening training session at the home of St. Louis City FC, the stadium’s DJ was doing a tune-up for Tuesday’s friendly between the United States and Vera Pauw’s side.

‘Ride With Me’ by Nelly was, briefly at least, blaring from the sound system. An absolute banger from a home-town favourite it may well be but it is also older than some members of this Ireland squad, 23 years old to be exact.

Things had quietened down by the time Pauw and her players got out on the lush green surface, enough to be almost able to decipher some of the manager’s eve-of-battle instructions.

Before the session she had spoken more loudly and clearly about her intentions for a second meeting with the World Cup holders in the space of four days.

Simply put, Pauw will also be playing the classics and for a while at least, leaving the experimentation with B-sides to the home manager. Vlatko Andonovski signalled his intent to make as many as 10 changes to the side that won 2-0 in a tight and physical affair in Austin on Saturday.

“You know we get the opportunity only once to play the world champions twice like this so we do not give away the second game for a chance to develop,” Pauw reasoned.

“What we have learned from the first game, we implement for the second game and that’s exactly the goal that we have. That’s our next step to the 20th of July.

“Of course we will have a few players that we want to have a last look at and we will have some options that we will try. Every player has the chance or needs the chance to show themselves.

“We don’t make changes for changes sake. We’re not going to give players a game because it’s nice to play here in the stadium. We need to take every minute to be ready for the World Cup.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ireland boss Vera Pauw. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

While the injury to striker Mallory Swanson in the first meeting, which has all but ruled her out of the World Cup, looks to have spooked Andonovski somewhat in his shuffling, Pauw will make minimal changes to begin with and then use her bench freely.

She did confirm that neither Sinead Farrelly nor Aoife Mannion, both recent additions to the panel, will feature but appeared to hint midfielder Farrelly is now assured of a place at the World Cup, capping a remarkable return to football.

“Sinead did not play for seven years…she did remarkably well for us for 60 minutes. But…she cannot recover in two days. We did not take a risk. Her body is more important than the outcome of tomorrow’s game,” said Pauw, who will liaise with Farrelly’s club Gotham FC from here.

“Together we have a programme set up and we will go into the details next week to get her fitter and ready for the World Cup. So, yes, if she is fit there is a big chance she will be [in the squad].”

Pauw was animated as she defended her side to some social media barbs about their physical approach in the opener. “We are a team that within the rules of the game, we put pressure on an opponent. That is why Vlatko wanted to play us — he told me. We will be fair but we will not give anything away.”

She had praise for attacker Marissa Sheva’s work rate on Saturday and hopes to see the same here. Ruesha Littlejohn could return to the midfield in Farrelly’s absence.

After the break, some of those desperate to impress again, like striker Amber Barrett, could see an extended run while a third new cap of the tour could be handed to Shamrock Rovers’ Alannah McEvoy. Rose Lavelle will miss out for the hosts with highly rated teenage striker Alyssa Thompson, who was called up after Swanson’s cruel break, sure to feature.

Midfielder Kristie Mewis is among those likely to come in on Tuesday night and is also among a clutch of US players who have been impressed with Ireland’s approach.

“They’re a very good side, they’re good at what they’re good at. They hadn’t lost a game in such a long time, they’re a tough opponent and we won’t take them lightly,” she said before laughing at suggestions she was compiling scouting evidence for her partner, Australian superstar Sam Kerr, who Pauw’s side will see in their World Cup opener.

“The videos we watched of them and how they played was what we expected,” said Mewis. “But they’re so good, they gave us a hard game and I don’t think they gave us an easy time of it tomorrow either.”