Ireland rally from Bangladesh defeat to claim T20 World Cup qualifying victory over USA

IRELAND HAVE RALLIED from their defeat to Bangladesh to claim a nine-wicket T20 World Cup qualifying victory over the USA in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland stormed to victory with 6.5 overs to spare as they dismissed their opponents for 91. Batter Amy Hunter was dismissed for 43, while Gaby Lewis remained unbeaten on 44.

Captain Laura Delany took 1-7 from four overs with the ball – along with a run out and three catches in the field, Eimear Richardson bolwed brilliantly with 2-19 from four overs and Arlene Kelly 2-17 from her four overs.

Ireland will face Scotland in their next match on Wednesday as they go in search of a spot in the semi-finals.

A very professional performance by Ireland, who take the victory by 9 wickets. Amy Hunter (43) & Gaby Lewis (44*).



Hunter bowled while trying to hit the winning runs!



Full scorecard here: https://t.co/EkSwpl6ndE#BackingGreen | @HanleyEnergy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/KCPYv8LrBV — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) September 19, 2022

