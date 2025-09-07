Ireland will make one change to the side named during the week.
Ellena Perry has been ruled out through injury, with Niamh O’Dowd — aka ‘NOD’ — starting at loosehead and Siobhan McCarthy onto the bench.
Ireland believe Perry can still make next week’s quarter-final, so it could be a precautionary decision with that in mind.
There is a late change to our Match Day Squad as Ellena Perry has unfortunately been ruled out through injury, with Niamh O’Dowd coming into the starting team and Siobhan McCarthy onto the bench. #WeAreIrelandpic.twitter.com/VImNIRjcjQ
LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Women's Rugby World Cup
How’re we doing, everyone?
Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s final Pool C clash at the Women’s Rugby World Cup: they’ll face world champions New Zealand in a straight shootout for top spot from 2:45pm.
Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but a win here would likely mean avoiding France in the last eight and instead facing South Africa.
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland upset New Zealand when they last met in the WXV 12 months ago. Can they do it again, this time without Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall, and Erin King?
We’ll find out this afternoon.
