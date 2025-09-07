Advertisement
Travis Prior/INPHO
LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Women's Rugby World Cup

Scott Bemand’s side face the Black Ferns in their final Pool C clash in Brighton, with kick-off at 2:45pm.
1.51pm, 7 Sep 2025
28 mins ago 2:23PM
A late change for Ireland

Ireland will make one change to the side named during the week.

Ellena Perry has been ruled out through injury, with Niamh O’Dowd — aka ‘NOD’ — starting at loosehead and Siobhan McCarthy onto the bench.

Ireland believe Perry can still make next week’s quarter-final, so it could be a precautionary decision with that in mind.

37 mins ago 2:14PM

How’re we doing, everyone?

Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s final Pool C clash at the Women’s Rugby World Cup: they’ll face world champions New Zealand in a straight shootout for top spot from 2:45pm.

Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but a win here would likely mean avoiding France in the last eight and instead facing South Africa.

eve-higgins-on-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-match Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland upset New Zealand when they last met in the WXV 12 months ago. Can they do it again, this time without Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall, and Erin King?

We’ll find out this afternoon.

