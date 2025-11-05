Hello and welcome along to a historic day in the history of Irish football.
Ireland’s U17 World Cup campaign begins today as the Boys in Green qualify for the tournament at this age for the first time. It’s a throwback to Brian Kerr’s Malaysian Marvels who finished third in the U20 World Cup in 1997.
And now, some 30 years on, head coach Colin O’Brien leads the Class of 2025 into action in Qatar.
Ireland take on Panama today at 12.30pm in Doha. The game is live on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player, and we will be bringing you through all the action too.
As always, we want to hear from you so get in touch in the comments below. We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly.
LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Panama, Fifa U17 World Cup
Before kick-off, take a look at this preview from our own David Sneyd
Who to watch – and where to watch – as Ireland’s trailblazers look to make history at U17 World Cup
Republic of Ireland: Alex Noonan; Oisin McDonagh, Vinnie Leonard, Ryan Butler, Ade Solanke; Rory Finneran, Kian McMahon-Brown, Ramon Martos; Michael Noonan, Jaden Umeh, Max Kovalevskis.
Panama: Adamir Aparicio; Anthony Ramos, Joseph Pacheco, Shayron Stewart, Hector Brias; Pablo Aranda, Estevis Lopez, Gerson Gordon, Jossimar Isturain, Edgardo Tovares, Moises Richards.
And the Panama team:
Here’s Ireland’s starting XI
