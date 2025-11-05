More Stories
Republic of Ireland U17 manager Colin O'Brien. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Panama, Fifa U17 World Cup

Follow all the action as the Boys in Green make history in Qatar.
12.02pm, 5 Nov 2025

9 mins ago 12:11PM

Republic of Ireland: Alex Noonan; Oisin McDonagh, Vinnie Leonard, Ryan Butler, Ade Solanke; Rory Finneran, Kian McMahon-Brown, Ramon Martos; Michael Noonan, Jaden Umeh, Max Kovalevskis.

Panama: Adamir Aparicio; Anthony Ramos, Joseph Pacheco, Shayron Stewart, Hector Brias; Pablo Aranda, Estevis Lopez, Gerson Gordon, Jossimar Isturain, Edgardo Tovares, Moises Richards.

16 mins ago 12:04PM

Here’s Ireland’s starting XI

17 mins ago 12:03PM

Hello and welcome along to a historic day in the history of Irish football.

Ireland’s U17 World Cup campaign begins today as the Boys in Green qualify for the tournament at this age for the first time. It’s a throwback to Brian Kerr’s Malaysian Marvels who finished third in the U20 World Cup in 1997.

And now, some 30 years on, head coach Colin O’Brien leads the Class of 2025 into action in Qatar.

Ireland take on Panama today at 12.30pm in Doha. The game is live on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player, and we will be bringing you through all the action too.

As always, we want to hear from you so get in touch in the comments below. We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie