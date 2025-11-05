LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Panama, Fifa U17 World Cup

Hello and welcome along to a historic day in the history of Irish football.

Ireland’s U17 World Cup campaign begins today as the Boys in Green qualify for the tournament at this age for the first time. It’s a throwback to Brian Kerr’s Malaysian Marvels who finished third in the U20 World Cup in 1997.

And now, some 30 years on, head coach Colin O’Brien leads the Class of 2025 into action in Qatar.

Ireland take on Panama today at 12.30pm in Doha. The game is live on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player, and we will be bringing you through all the action too.

We'll have team line-ups for you shortly.