This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,825 Views 6 Comments
Share

Plenty of pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:

TEAM NEWS: There are no real surprises as Mick McCarthy confirms his starting XI for this evening’s game. A solid back four comprised of Enda Stevens, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman, a midfield trio of Glenn Whelan, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane, and a front three of James McClean, David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson.

There were rumblings that John Egan, in fine form for Sheffield United, and Alan Judge, who delivered the assist for Shane Duffy’s equaliser against Denmark, could find their way into the starting XI. But both men must be content with a spot on the bench as McCarthy opts for his tried and trusted lieutenants.

It’s a strong, dependable side, particularly at the back. David McGoldrick has been very impressive knitting midfield and attack together since taking the reigns from Shane Long this campaign. Callum Robinson, too, will add a little bit more firepower. His confidence will be sky high after finding the net against Chelsea last weekend.

Glenn Whelan will guide Ireland in midfield again. He has a new home up at Hearts this season and will hope to replicate a measured and impressive performance at home against Georgia back in March when the Boys in Green ran out 1-0 winners.

Ireland: Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (c), Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens; Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane; Callum Robinson, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; David McGoldrick.

Substitutes: Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers, Cyrus Christie, Alan Browne, Scott Hogan, John Egan, Ronan Curtis, Callum O’Dowda, Alan Judge, Josh Cullen, Kevin Long, James Collins.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Ricardo Rodriguez; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović.

Substitutes: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Jacques François Moubandje, Silvan Widmer, Renato Steffen, Eray Cümart, Albian Ajeti, Christian Fassnacht, Admir Mehmedi, Mario Gavranović, Edimilson Fernandes, Loris Benito.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier between Ireland and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s a glorious day in Dublin. It’s lovely and warm, the sun is shining and by all means it’s a perfect evening for a meaty Shane Duffy header to bag three points and help us take a massive step towards qualification. Hmm… Well, maybe we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves.

Make no bones about it though, tonight’s qualifier is absolutely massive. Mick McCarthy’s men have gotten off to a brilliant start this campaign. Wins over Gibraltar, Georgia, a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Denmark and another victory over Gibraltar sees the Boys in Green standing tall with 10 points from 12.

We’re top of the table and in firm control of Group D. Switzerland present Ireland’s first major test on home soil, up against a fellow competitor for automatic qualification. If McCarthy’s side want to top the group, they will need to be beating the likes of Switzerland and Denmark in Dublin on their own turf.

mick-mccarthy Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Would a draw be an acceptable result tonight all things considered? Probably, yes. But it only prolongs the need to bag a big, important win against either the Danes or the Swiss. We travel to Geneva on 15 October and face a massive, final test against Denmark in Dublin on 18 November.

Three points here would put Ireland in an incredible position approaching the final stretch this campaign. Switzerland, albeit without the threat of Xherdan Shaqiri, are regulars at international competitions.

They always do well in the FIFA World Rankings (if that counts for anything) and currently have a squad filled with Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A regulars. Granit Xhaka is there too.

It promises to be a massive night of entertaining action. Stick with us, kick-off at the Aviva is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 7.45pm.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie