Mick McCarthy’s men welcome Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier.
Liveblog
TEAM NEWS: There are no real surprises as Mick McCarthy confirms his starting XI for this evening’s game. A solid back four comprised of Enda Stevens, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman, a midfield trio of Glenn Whelan, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane, and a front three of James McClean, David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson.
There were rumblings that John Egan, in fine form for Sheffield United, and Alan Judge, who delivered the assist for Shane Duffy’s equaliser against Denmark, could find their way into the starting XI. But both men must be content with a spot on the bench as McCarthy opts for his tried and trusted lieutenants.
It’s a strong, dependable side, particularly at the back. David McGoldrick has been very impressive knitting midfield and attack together since taking the reigns from Shane Long this campaign. Callum Robinson, too, will add a little bit more firepower. His confidence will be sky high after finding the net against Chelsea last weekend.
Glenn Whelan will guide Ireland in midfield again. He has a new home up at Hearts this season and will hope to replicate a measured and impressive performance at home against Georgia back in March when the Boys in Green ran out 1-0 winners.
Ireland: Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (c), Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens; Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane; Callum Robinson, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; David McGoldrick.
Substitutes: Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers, Cyrus Christie, Alan Browne, Scott Hogan, John Egan, Ronan Curtis, Callum O’Dowda, Alan Judge, Josh Cullen, Kevin Long, James Collins.
Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Ricardo Rodriguez; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović.
Substitutes: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Jacques François Moubandje, Silvan Widmer, Renato Steffen, Eray Cümart, Albian Ajeti, Christian Fassnacht, Admir Mehmedi, Mario Gavranović, Edimilson Fernandes, Loris Benito.
Here is your Starting XI for #IRLSUI as @JeffHendrick92 is set to win his 50th cap for Ireland #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/o4gYRpuqob— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 5, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…
Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier between Ireland and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.
It’s a glorious day in Dublin. It’s lovely and warm, the sun is shining and by all means it’s a perfect evening for a meaty Shane Duffy header to bag three points and help us take a massive step towards qualification. Hmm… Well, maybe we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves.
Make no bones about it though, tonight’s qualifier is absolutely massive. Mick McCarthy’s men have gotten off to a brilliant start this campaign. Wins over Gibraltar, Georgia, a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Denmark and another victory over Gibraltar sees the Boys in Green standing tall with 10 points from 12.
We’re top of the table and in firm control of Group D. Switzerland present Ireland’s first major test on home soil, up against a fellow competitor for automatic qualification. If McCarthy’s side want to top the group, they will need to be beating the likes of Switzerland and Denmark in Dublin on their own turf.
Would a draw be an acceptable result tonight all things considered? Probably, yes. But it only prolongs the need to bag a big, important win against either the Danes or the Swiss. We travel to Geneva on 15 October and face a massive, final test against Denmark in Dublin on 18 November.
Three points here would put Ireland in an incredible position approaching the final stretch this campaign. Switzerland, albeit without the threat of Xherdan Shaqiri, are regulars at international competitions.
They always do well in the FIFA World Rankings (if that counts for anything) and currently have a squad filled with Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A regulars. Granit Xhaka is there too.
It promises to be a massive night of entertaining action. Stick with us, kick-off at the Aviva is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 7.45pm.
