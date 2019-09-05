14 mins ago

Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier between Ireland and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s a glorious day in Dublin. It’s lovely and warm, the sun is shining and by all means it’s a perfect evening for a meaty Shane Duffy header to bag three points and help us take a massive step towards qualification. Hmm… Well, maybe we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves.

Make no bones about it though, tonight’s qualifier is absolutely massive. Mick McCarthy’s men have gotten off to a brilliant start this campaign. Wins over Gibraltar, Georgia, a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Denmark and another victory over Gibraltar sees the Boys in Green standing tall with 10 points from 12.

We’re top of the table and in firm control of Group D. Switzerland present Ireland’s first major test on home soil, up against a fellow competitor for automatic qualification. If McCarthy’s side want to top the group, they will need to be beating the likes of Switzerland and Denmark in Dublin on their own turf.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Would a draw be an acceptable result tonight all things considered? Probably, yes. But it only prolongs the need to bag a big, important win against either the Danes or the Swiss. We travel to Geneva on 15 October and face a massive, final test against Denmark in Dublin on 18 November.

Three points here would put Ireland in an incredible position approaching the final stretch this campaign. Switzerland, albeit without the threat of Xherdan Shaqiri, are regulars at international competitions.

They always do well in the FIFA World Rankings (if that counts for anything) and currently have a squad filled with Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A regulars. Granit Xhaka is there too.

It promises to be a massive night of entertaining action. Stick with us, kick-off at the Aviva is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 7.45pm.