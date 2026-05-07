Ireland bring Higgins into midfield for Wales clash in Belfast

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has brought Eve Higgins into his starting XV for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Belfast [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2].

Higgins is named to start at inside centre in an otherwise unchanged Ireland side.

Uncapped back Niamh Gallagher, who plays with Trailfinders Women in England, is set for her Ireland debut off the bench against the Welsh at Affidea Stadium.

Following a rest weekend, Bemand hopes to see his charges bounce back from their loss away to France in Round 3 of this Six Nations campaign.

Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor continue in an unchanged back three, while Higgins combines with Aoife Dalton in midfield. Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien continue as the halfpack pairing.

Advertisement

The unchanged Irish pack features Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang in the front row, Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite in the second row, and Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King and Aoife Wafer in the back row.

There are a couple of tweaks to the Irish bench, with Sadhbh McGrath, Grace Moore, and Gallagher coming into the squad as Bemand opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs.

Meanwhile, Wales have made three personnel changes to the XV that was beaten 62-24 by England last time out. Wing Nikita Prothero is set for her debut off the bench.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood

14. Béibhinn Parsons

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Eve Higgins

11. Robyn O’Connor

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Emily Lane

1. Ellena Perry

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald

3. Linda Djougang

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Fiona Tuite

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Erin King (captain)

8. Aoife Wafer

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Eilís Cahill

19. Ruth Campbell

20. Sam Monaghan

21. Grace Moore

22. Katie Whelan

23. Niamh Gallagher

Wales:

15. Kayleigh Powell

14. Hannah Dallavalle

13. Carys Cox

12. Courtney Keight

11. Jasmine Joyce

10. Lleucu George

9. Keira Bevan

1. Gwenllian Pyrs

2. Kelsey Jones

3. Sisilia Tuipulotu

4. Branwen Metcalfe

5. Georgia Evans

6. Jorja Aiono

7. Bethan Lewis (captain)

8. Bryonie King

Replacements:

16. Molly Reardon

17. Maisie Davies

18. Donna Rose

19. Natalia John

20. Alisha Joyce

21. Seren Lockwood

22. Freya Bell

23. Nikita Prothero

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].