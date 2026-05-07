IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has brought Eve Higgins into his starting XV for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Belfast [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2].
Higgins is named to start at inside centre in an otherwise unchanged Ireland side.
Uncapped back Niamh Gallagher, who plays with Trailfinders Women in England, is set for her Ireland debut off the bench against the Welsh at Affidea Stadium.
Following a rest weekend, Bemand hopes to see his charges bounce back from their loss away to France in Round 3 of this Six Nations campaign.
Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor continue in an unchanged back three, while Higgins combines with Aoife Dalton in midfield. Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien continue as the halfpack pairing.
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The unchanged Irish pack features Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang in the front row, Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite in the second row, and Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King and Aoife Wafer in the back row.
There are a couple of tweaks to the Irish bench, with Sadhbh McGrath, Grace Moore, and Gallagher coming into the squad as Bemand opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs.
Meanwhile, Wales have made three personnel changes to the XV that was beaten 62-24 by England last time out. Wing Nikita Prothero is set for her debut off the bench.
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Ireland bring Higgins into midfield for Wales clash in Belfast
IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has brought Eve Higgins into his starting XV for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Belfast [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2].
Higgins is named to start at inside centre in an otherwise unchanged Ireland side.
Uncapped back Niamh Gallagher, who plays with Trailfinders Women in England, is set for her Ireland debut off the bench against the Welsh at Affidea Stadium.
Following a rest weekend, Bemand hopes to see his charges bounce back from their loss away to France in Round 3 of this Six Nations campaign.
Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor continue in an unchanged back three, while Higgins combines with Aoife Dalton in midfield. Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien continue as the halfpack pairing.
The unchanged Irish pack features Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang in the front row, Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite in the second row, and Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King and Aoife Wafer in the back row.
There are a couple of tweaks to the Irish bench, with Sadhbh McGrath, Grace Moore, and Gallagher coming into the squad as Bemand opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs.
Meanwhile, Wales have made three personnel changes to the XV that was beaten 62-24 by England last time out. Wing Nikita Prothero is set for her debut off the bench.
Ireland:
15. Stacey Flood
14. Béibhinn Parsons
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Eve Higgins
11. Robyn O’Connor
10. Dannah O’Brien
9. Emily Lane
1. Ellena Perry
2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald
3. Linda Djougang
4. Dorothy Wall
5. Fiona Tuite
6. Brittany Hogan
7. Erin King (captain)
8. Aoife Wafer
Replacements:
16. Neve Jones
17. Sadhbh McGrath
18. Eilís Cahill
19. Ruth Campbell
20. Sam Monaghan
21. Grace Moore
22. Katie Whelan
23. Niamh Gallagher
Wales:
15. Kayleigh Powell
14. Hannah Dallavalle
13. Carys Cox
12. Courtney Keight
11. Jasmine Joyce
10. Lleucu George
9. Keira Bevan
1. Gwenllian Pyrs
2. Kelsey Jones
3. Sisilia Tuipulotu
4. Branwen Metcalfe
5. Georgia Evans
6. Jorja Aiono
7. Bethan Lewis (captain)
8. Bryonie King
Replacements:
16. Molly Reardon
17. Maisie Davies
18. Donna Rose
19. Natalia John
20. Alisha Joyce
21. Seren Lockwood
22. Freya Bell
23. Nikita Prothero
Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].
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