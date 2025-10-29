Letter from Leuven: Larko, family and fans on night to remember

FLIGHT FR658 HOME from Brussels this morning was a quiet one.

Abbie Larkin was among several Irish players on board, the sights and sounds of Leuven likely replaying in their minds and buzzing in their ears.

Larkin was Ireland’s super sub on a dramatic night at Der Dreef Stadium, snatching victory at the death of a rollercoaster Nations League playoff.

While Belgium won the second leg 2-1, the Ringsend flier’s 90th-minute dink sealed a 5-4 aggregate success for Carla Ward’s side, promoting them back to League A in a significant 2027 World Cup qualifying boost.

The 42 spotted Larkin in the airport while transcribing her thoughts from the mixed zone a few hours earlier. We had watched The Goal back together on an FAI staffer’s phone, with Kyra Carusa briefly joining for commentary duties (“Why are you calling me Abbie? Me name’s Larko!”).

Before the game in Thomas Stapleton’s Irish Pub, two proud mothers smiled for a photo with one of the many flags on tour: Larko & Stapo — Dublin’s Finest

Ethel Larkin and Alison Stapleton beamed under their daughters. Ethel and her husband Tony later watched ‘Larko’ score her second international goal on her 30th cap — and their first away trip since the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

Advertisement

“It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” the 20-year-old Crystal Palace star declared.

“I think it beats the World Cup, to be honest.

“I just seen my mam and dad in the stands and blew my mam a kiss and my dad a kiss. I’d say she was crying.

“The support they’ve given me is incredible. to be able to share that moment with them was incredible. I’ll always remember it.”

As will the 330 other Irish fans packed into a corner at Der Dreef, in full voice amidst a raucous home support which included a brass band.

The players ran for them shortly after the game, and they sang and danced together.

Katie McCabe was serenaded on the occasion of her 100th cap, draped in a tricolour.

The iconic captain had spoken about how sacred the Irish jersey was this week, and this was a night befitting of her personal milestone, as well as her stature, impact and influence.

Katie McCabe celebrates. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Touchdown at Dublin Airport. Two young girls wearing Arsenal and Ireland jerseys were waiting patiently in arrivals. They will have been left slightly disappointed if McCabe flew directly to her London base, but hopefully they caught a glimpse of Larkin and co.

Jerseys were dotted across the airport. Families and fans discussed a night to remember. Flags and handmade posters were precious items of hand luggage, kids with new heroes and big dreams.

Can’t see, can’t be.

*****

Planes, trains and automobiles is a common theme across international football trips. Brussels was our base here, as we travelled to and from the picturesque university city 25 kilometres east.

While the Red Flames were advertised on billboards, many were unaware of the game.

“Voetbal?” the taxi driver bringing us there repeated.

“Club, no?”

With stunning architecture, cobbled streets and culinary heaven to explore in both cities, home never felt far away with the temperamental weather. It was generally miserable, rainy and cold, despite the sun’s best efforts to break through.

Related Reads 'I would love England at Wembley': Why Ireland's win is a major boost for World Cup qualification 'I was actually going to start crying it was that good' - Coming-of-age moment for Abbie Larkin

It did for a brief period at Ireland training on Monday, the buzz in the group palpable.

After hitting the pass target in a possession drill, the winning team celebrated wildly. They all cheered back-heels and nutmegs — and finding an earring Denise O’Sullivan had lost on the grass.

The vibe was good, Ireland buoyed by their two-goal first leg lead, with the promotion push in full flow.

It all could have changed drastically when that was cancelled out by brilliant Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert in a seven-minute salvo which levelled the tie by the 40th minute.

But Ireland threw down the gauntlet in a dominant second half, and got their just rewards late on.

It may not be Amber in Hampden, or Katie in Perth, but we’ll always have Larko in Leuven.