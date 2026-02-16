What can we expect as Carla Ward names Ireland squad for opening World Cup qualifiers?

NEW YEAR, NEXT challenge.

Carla Ward is due to name her first Ireland squad of 2026 tomorrow, ahead of the upcoming World Cup Uefa qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

The Girls In Green enjoyed a stunning Nations League playoff success over Belgium towards the end of last year, securing their spot in League A for the road to Brazil 2027.

They open their bid to reach back-to-back World Cups against familiar foes France at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, 3 March, before travelling to Utrecht to face the Dutch four days later.

Poland are the other team in the group, with the winners qualifying directly for next summer’s tournament and a playoff guaranteed for everyone else. With more favourable routes on offer for higher finishers, Ward is aiming for third minimum.

All eyes on FAI HQ tomorrow as the head coach names her squad at 11.30am before speaking to the media at noon.

It will be an interesting selection, with players at differing stages of their seasons. The WSL and WSL 2 are in full flow, while the Women’s League of Ireland doesn’t get underway until mid March, for example. Some players are settling into new clubs; others are playing for contracts or looking towards their next move in the summer.

Advertisement

Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan will spearhead the squad, as always.

Ireland’s superstar duo have had very differing Januarys: O’Sullivan made the move to Liverpool after almost a decade in America, while McCabe’s future is in the spotlight as her contract with Arsenal expires this summer. The Guardian is reporting that McCabe is likely to leave the Gunners, having been a permanent fixture there for 11 years, with several WSL and NWSL clubs interested. This switch of focus to international duty will likely be welcomed.

O’Sullivan has made her impact felt since arriving at Liverpool, helping to lift them off the bottom of the WSL table. She has been playing full games, but wearing heavy strapping, which may come as a concern after a series of knee setbacks.

Meanwhile, Courtney Brosnan is set to return to the number one jersey after missing the Belgium playoff due to injury. Grace Moloney deputised in her absence, and while Brosnan was included in the squad for the year-ending friendly against Hungary in Spain, Ward opted to cap Sophie Whitehouse. The ever-present trio should reunite in the goalkeeping department, though Katie Keane (Leicester City) and Megan Walsh (West Ham) are two other WSL options.

Ruesha Littlejohn seeing red in November. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One big question is whether Ruesha Littlejohn will be selected. The 93-cap midfielder served an extended, five-game ban for violent conduct in action for Crystal Palace in November and was only recently green-lit for a return to club football. She was an unused substitute against Bristol City last week, and could make her comeback against Birmingham City this evening.

Megan Connolly should return to bolster midfield/defensive options, having missed the tail end of Ireland’s 2025 through injury. Comfortable in both areas, the Corkonian has generally played centre-back for Lazio this season.

Anna Patten is in the same bracket, the Aston Villa star having clocked the most minutes (840) under Ward. With O’Sullivan (795) second, Jessie Stapleton (737) is next in line: similarly versatile though favoured at centre-half, the 21-year-old has seen her game time drop amidst a switch from a back five to four at Nottingham Forest. Aoife Mannion has operated on the right side of defence for Ireland of late, but has been playing centre-half for Newcastle. Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki and Hayley Nolan are other central options, with the latter two also secure on the left.

Tara O’Hanlon, widely viewed as the heir to McCabe’s throne at left-back, made her international comeback in Marbella after a series of significant injuries. Seemingly preferred to Izzy Atkinson, she’s building up her minutes on loan at Celtic. Heather Payne could be recalled to bolster options on the right, with the adaptable Jess Ziu another contender after being recalled from a season-long loan at Bristol by West Ham.

Ward has big decisions to make in defence, with no shortage of options.

Midfield is lighter: O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Connolly and Ziu have already been mentioned. Tyler Toland, Marissa Sheva and Lucy Quinn have generally been selected, with Jamie Finn among those in and out.

This window could come too soon for Lily Agg as she returns from an ACL injury (and cancer diagnosis) on loan at Durham. Ellen Molloy and Aoibheann Clancy are two League of Ireland players Ward has previously turned to.

In terms of forwards, Abbie Larkin and Amber Barrett have been in fine form. Larkin was arguably Ireland’s best player in the closing stages of 2025, and she has been scoring for Palace. Barrett will return to the squad, having made a fast start to life in France with Strasbourg after missing the Marbella camp.

Ireland's last XI for their November friendly against Hungary in Marbella. Josele Lanza / INPHO Josele Lanza / INPHO / INPHO

Kyra Carusa is between seasons, having departed NWSL side San Diego Wave and rejoined HB Køge in Denmark, but likely has enough credit in the bank as Ward’s first-choice striker. Emily Murphy should also get the nod after another goal and assist at the weekend.

Others from the last squad have since had mixed fortunes: Leanne Kiernan has joined Forest on loan from Liverpool in search of minutes; Saoirse Noonan is in and out at Celtic; and Kelly Brady has struggled for game-time at Palace as she adjusts to professional football after moving from Athlone Town.

Uncapped Brady has been the recent bolter; it remains to be seen if another may emerge.

From England and Scotland to mainland Europe, Irish players have been impressing, but whether they can make the jump to senior international remains to be seen.

Related Reads 'I had this feeling that I really needed a change' - Denise O'Sullivan's Liverpool challenge The Carla Ward Interview - 'You feel the weight of the nation on your shoulders'

Ward called up Irish-eligible Melissa Filis and Erin Healy earlier in her reign but capped neither, and has generally maintained a pretty settled squad.

She has name-checked underage international stars like Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians) and Madison McGuane (Treaty United) but is yet to act on that front.

As a new campaign begins, freshness could indeed be welcomed — though the timing may not be right.

A surprise or two is possible, as always, but expect familiarity and consistency.