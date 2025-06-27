Ireland suffer defeat against dominant USA in friendly in Denver

USA 4

Republic of Ireland 0

IRELAND FELL TO a four-goal defeat against the USA in Denver last night in the opening game of their international friendly double-header.

The world number-one ranked side proved too strong for Carla Ward’s team.

Avery Patterson’s header put USA ahead in the 19th minute before Ireland suffered another setback in first-half injury time when Sam Coffey scored.

The third USA goal arrived courtesy of Rose Lavelle in the 53rd minute and the US rounded off the scoring in the 63rd minute courtesy of Alyssa Thompson.

Ireland are straight back into action on Sunday night when they face the USA in Cincinnati, (kick-off 8pm Irish time).

The scale of the challenge is apparent after this opening game for a squad that had the likes of Katie McCabe and Aoife Mannion unavailable for selection beforehand, while injury ruled out Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Campbell in the build-up to the game.

Emma Hayes rested the European-based players in the US squad as she focused on a team of mostly domestic talent, with the exception of Chelsea’s Naomi Girma who captained the team.

Ireland’s Jessie Stapleton and Alyssa Thompson of USA. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland Head Coach Carla Ward. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Chloe Mustaki made a first start for Ireland since April 2022, while it as a landmark night for Erin Healy as she made her senior international debut when brought on as a 74thn minute substitute.

Ireland entered the game after the boost of a 1-0 over Slovenia earlier this month, a result that sets up their two-leg Nations League play-off against Belgium in late October, but they were on the backfoot early in this friendly with Patterson heading home at the backpost to get the US up and running.

A left-foot strike by Coffey beyond the dive of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, Ireland captain on the night. doubled the US advantage as the teams reached the interval.

Lavelle notched the third after being set up by Emily Sonnett, before Thompson registered the fourth with a curling finish the touched the inside of the post before finding the net.

Ireland’s Jessie Stapleton, Caitlin Hayes and Saoirse Noonan dejected after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

USA: Dickey; Patterson (G Thompson 59), Girma capt (Bugg 73), Sonnett, Reale; Hutton, Lavelle (Moultrie 59), Coffey; Cooper (Biyendolo 73), Sentnor (Ryan 86), A Thompson (Sears 86).

Ireland: Brosnan (capt); Stapleton, Patten, Hayes, Mustaki (Atkinson 89); Littlejohn (Toland HT), Connolly; Murphy (Sheva 65), Carusa (Noonan 65), Quinn (Larkin HT), Barrett (Healy 74).

Referee: Vimarest Diaz (Dominican Republic)