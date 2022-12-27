World Cup qualification, Hampden history and 'a magic year for women's football in Ireland'

THERE’S ONLY ONE place to start.

11 October, 2022. Hampden Park, Glasgow.

When Amber Barrett put the ball in the Scottish net, and Ireland’s World Cup dream suddenly became a reality.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Amber Barrett celebrates her iconic goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Albeit it was brittle. It was still only the 72nd minute, there was plenty of football to be played and last-ditch defending to be done. But as things stood at that moment, the Girls and Green were heading to their first-ever major tournament. Barrett was the hero.

Very few will need reminding of the class she showed in and out of play that night. All it took was three touches of genius, left foot, right foot, right foot: the first was simply phenomenal, Barrett giving herself a real opening off the end of Denise O’Sullivan’s pass; the second was perfect — not too much, not to little — sending her on her way as she weighed up the finish; and the final act, the most beautiful, composed toe-poke to send Irish people everywhere into dreamland.

Elation. Euphoria. Emotion.

The latter like no other as Barrett left her unparalleled personal achievement — made even more impressive by the fact she had been on the pitch just seven minutes, she had fallen down the pecking order of strikers and had been playing right-back for her club, FC Potsdam — to one side to remember others.

A native of Milford in Donegal, with family ties to Creeslough, Barrett wheeled away to the corner, gesturing towards her black armband and kissing it as she dedicated her historic goal to the “ten beautiful souls” who lost their lives in the tragic explosion just a few days beforehand.

Poignant. Iconic. Unforgettable.

That’s how this writer will remember that special night in Hampden and the sheer joy of qualification. For many, unfortunately, it will be The Dressing Room Chant and the subsequent fall-out, but nothing can ever overshadow this team’s monumental 2022.

WHAT.A.YEAR.



🟢 10 games played

🟢 8 games won

🟢 7 clean sheets

🟢 20 goals scored

🟢 2 players inducted into Centurion Club

🟢 6 debuts made

🟢 Oh and qualification secured to the World Cup!



***

It all kicked off in Spain at the Pinatar Cup. Vera Pauw’s ‘tigers’ were in a good position in their World Cup qualifying group, second to runaway leaders Sweden. They had ran them close but fell just short at Tallaght Stadium the previous September, before a massive 2-1 away win in Finland and a record-breaking 11-0 victory over minnows Georgia. A regrettable 1-1 draw at home to Slovakia in between was the only real blot on their copybook.

All had gone pretty well so far, and the plan was to pick up where they left off in February. Wins over Poland and Wales ensured as much as they finished third in Marbella, with no shortage of experimentation fitted in. (Their other game was a narrow defeat to Russia.)

They were primed and ready for a rather daunting trip to Gothenburg in April, Outbelieve the message from sponsors Sky. That, they most certainly did, as they recorded one of the biggest results in their history. The David versus Goliath battle finished 1-1, captain Katie McCabe on target and Ireland holding on for a crucial point against the then-second highest ranked side in the world — the chasm 28 places.

This felt like a real turning point, and the only way was up. From Courtney Brosnan’s colossal goalkeeping display and the mammoth defensive effort to the brilliance of McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and co. further upfield, it all clicked and continued in this vein.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Vera Pauw with captain Katie McCabe. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

June’s rescheduled trip to Georgia was little but shooting practice and a chance to shake off the off-season cobwebs as Pauw’s side sauntered to a 9-0 cakewalk, the serious business further down the line. (They also beat the Philippines in a friendly that window.)

September’s double-header against Finland and Slovakia had always been earmarked as the crucial window, with progression well and truly on the line. Ultimately, it all came down to a Dublin date against the Finns, the group’s second seeds.

It was far from pretty, but Ireland got the job done and secured their first-ever World Cup play-off spot. Super-sub Lily Agg proved the goal-scoring hero in front of a record crowd of 6,952, the outpouring of emotion at the final whistle the standout memory from that famous night at Tallaght.

They say a picture paints a thousand words, and this one of McCabe and O’Sullivan certainly does:

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Their final group game against Slovakia was but another stop along the way, another step on the journey. One which could be shortened, after a sting of other results went their way. Three points in Senec would send Ireland directly into the second round of the convoluted play-off system.

Permutations mounted, as did injuries, but they laboured to another 1-0 win. Olé, olé rang out as history was confirmed and a golden ticket to the second round booked.

The closest Ireland had ever come to a major tournament before was the Euro 2009 play-off against Iceland. They were defeated 4-1 on aggregate, the second-leg mired in controversy due to a frozen pitch in Reykjavik. To go that step further this time around, it was destination Vienna or Glasgow, after drawing the winners of Austria and Scotland.

Austria were much fancied, but the Scots triumphed in extra time at Hampden a few short days before welcoming Ireland. Everything was lining up perfectly for the Girls In Green, other results going their way, including some on that fateful night in Glasgow.

There were just two direct qualification spots up for grabs, dependent on rankings and whatnot else, and another for a play-off tournament in New Zealand next February. Portugal’s stunning win over Iceland meant they’d go the longer route, word filtering through as half time approached that a win in 120 minutes would guarantee automatic qualification for Ireland.

The rest, as they say, is history…

***

It would be remiss not to mention the headline-hitting off-field incidents through this incomparable year.

Pauw is in the spotlight once more after allegations made against her in the recent NWSL / NWSLPA report. The report, released on 14 December, alleges Pauw made comments regarding players’ weight and attempted to influence their eating habits during her time as manager of Houston Dash in 2018, allegations she strongly refutes. The manager — backed by the FAI — has come out fighting to “protect myself”.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Pauw facing the media. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

During the summer, the Dutch coach revealed that she was raped as young player in the Netherlands. She also alleged that she suffered two other sexual assaults during her time in Dutch football, deciding to go public in a lengthy statement.

Of course, then, there was the aforementioned ‘Up The Ra’ chant, the Uefa investigation and fine, and the endless discourse.

Pauw has stressed that none of these incidents overshadow “a magic year for women’s football in Ireland”.

There has been plenty of positive news in recent weeks, too. There was huge excitement around the World Cup draw, which pitted Ireland in Group A with Australia, Canada and Nigeria; preparations kicked off with a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco; and the team has received quite a bit of recognition.

McCabe and co. featured on The Late Late Toy Show, as they continue to inspire the next generation on and off the field; they took the title of Team of the Year in Teneo Sport’s annual survey and were nominated for the RTÉ edition; while Pauw took the Manager of the Year crown at Montrose.

Ultimately, the woman that facilitated the dream.

It now continues, becoming a living, breathing reality next summer.

20 July, 2023. Sydney Football Stadium.

The story continues.