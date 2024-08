THE IRELAND WOMEN’S team finished fourth in the 4x400m relay final at the Paris Olympics tonight.

The team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley finished with a time of 3:19.90 in the final event of the track programme at the Stade de France.

The United States took gold, the Netherlands claimed silver and the Great Britain team won bronze.

More to follow…